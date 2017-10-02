WhatsApp has unveiled its own emoji, starting with the Android app.

Love them or hate them, emoji are a great way to convey meaning with text messages. With plain text, it can be difficult to gauge someone's emotions. Emoji can be used to better understand the messages intent, or at least make the message prettier. Because of their expressive nature, emoji are often updated to reflect different moods.

Emojipedia reports that WhatsApp has begun using its own emoji designs, after using the same design as iOS devices. The new design still looks an awful lot like Apple's emoji, but they are in fact different. The new emoji design will start rolling out now in the beta version of the Android application, followed by other platforms. For those interested in the new emoji, you can sign up for the beta version of WhatsApp here.

Meanwhile, Facebook's other messaging application is losing its unique emoji. Android Police reports that Facebook Messenger will stop using its own emoji designs, and instead use the same designs as Facebook proper. The Facebook emoji set doesn't look very different from the previous Messenger set, they're just a paler shade of yellow. From Facebook:

At this time, we've decided to end our support of the Messenger emoji set to focus our attention on other features that help people express themselves and make the Messenger experience fun and engaging. No matter what emoji you pick, it will now look the same for all Messenger users, regardless if the recipient is on Android, iOS or another platform.

