During Facebook's F8 conference on May 1, the company announced new video-centric features that are coming to two of its most popular apps – WhatsApp and Instagram.

Starting first with WhatsApp, the communications tool is finally getting support for group video calls. This is a feature that's been long-overdue for WhatsApp, and although specifics on how it'll work haven't been shared yet, this is still an exciting day for users that have been waiting for years for it.

Oh, and stickers are coming if you're interested in that sort of thing.

Jumping over to Instagram, this year's F8 was also used to announce that it'll be updated with video chat support. You'll be able to chat one-on-one with someone or with a group of people, and starting a video call will be as easy as tapping a new camera icon that'll be present at the top of a direct message thread.

Instagram's testing video calls right now and will expand them to all users "soon."

