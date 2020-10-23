What you need to know
- WhatsApp is working on adding support for face unlock as an authentication method on Android.
- The feature is currently under development and is expected to begin rolling out soon.
- WhatsApp will also soon start showing notifications for missed group calls.
A teardown of the latest WhatsApp beta v2.20.203.3 by the folks at WABetaInfo has revealed that the app could soon add support for face unlock on Android.
As can be seen in the screenshot below, the "Fingerprint Lock" setting will be renamed to "Biometric Lock" once the feature rolls out. Similar to the existing fingerprint lock, the upcoming feature will allow users with devices that support face unlock to keep their chats private.
While most Android phones are equipped with fingerprint scanners, a few devices such as Google's Pixel 4 offer 3D facial recognition as the only means for biometric authentication.
Along with face unlock support, WhatsApp will also soon start showing a prompt to users to join missed group calls, as long as the call hasn't ended. Both features are currently in development, but are expected to be rolled out to users in a future update.
As revealed earlier this week, WhatsApp is also planning to make its web client more independent by adding support for voice and video calls. The feature is likely to become available sometime in the coming weeks.
