As can be seen in the screenshot below, the "Fingerprint Lock" setting will be renamed to "Biometric Lock" once the feature rolls out. Similar to the existing fingerprint lock, the upcoming feature will allow users with devices that support face unlock to keep their chats private.

A teardown of the latest WhatsApp beta v2.20.203.3 by the folks at WABetaInfo has revealed that the app could soon add support for face unlock on Android.

While most Android phones are equipped with fingerprint scanners, a few devices such as Google's Pixel 4 offer 3D facial recognition as the only means for biometric authentication.

Along with face unlock support, WhatsApp will also soon start showing a prompt to users to join missed group calls, as long as the call hasn't ended. Both features are currently in development, but are expected to be rolled out to users in a future update.

As revealed earlier this week, WhatsApp is also planning to make its web client more independent by adding support for voice and video calls. The feature is likely to become available sometime in the coming weeks.

