The Pixel 2 and 2 XL are far from perfect phones, but if you're like me, they checked off more boxes than any other competing handset that came out last year.

The baby Pixel 2 has been my daily driver pretty much since Google announced it, and while it's been one of my favorite Android devices in some time, I'm still excited to see what Google has in store for us later this year with the Pixel 3 series.

A lot of the AC forum users seem to feel the same way, and these are a few of the things they're hoping to see the most when the phones are announced.