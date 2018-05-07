The Pixel 2 and 2 XL are far from perfect phones, but if you're like me, they checked off more boxes than any other competing handset that came out last year.

The baby Pixel 2 has been my daily driver pretty much since Google announced it, and while it's been one of my favorite Android devices in some time, I'm still excited to see what Google has in store for us later this year with the Pixel 3 series.

A lot of the AC forum users seem to feel the same way, and these are a few of the things they're hoping to see the most when the phones are announced.

Eggmundo

Just shrink the damn bezels. I love my P2 but it's getting embarrassing. Give us QHD as well.

PowrDroid

Pixel 3 XL: * Wireless charging. * Bigger battery. Don't you dare make it smaller! * Headphone jack. * No blue tint on oblique views of screen. * Smaller bezels on top and bottom. Sides are OK. Absolutely no notch. * Bring back Miracast (or some way to cast to TV that doesn't require Chromecast. Hey, this is a wishlist!)

onthecouchagain

Agree that wireless charging is a must in the Pixel 3. It really should have been in the Pixel 2 to begin with. They are really behind in this respect. It's deeply ironic because the Nexus series from Google were some of the first phones to feature wireless charging (and facial unlock!). Speaking of, let's see some facial unlock features added! Wireless charging will likely mean a...

TraderGary

It's interesting to read all the personal preferences. Here's mine. I've purchased a very high quality Bluetooth headphone and find that I really like the look and feel of not having an ugly headphone jack hole in my Pixel 2 XL. And I absolutely love the freedom from wires. So I much prefer continuing with no headphone jack in the next generation of Pixels. If the technology for wireless...

Whether you own a Pixel 2 or are an outsider looking in, we want to know – What do you want to see in the Pixel 3?

