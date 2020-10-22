Google Pixel 5 Wireless ChargerSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Charging your phone isn't the most exciting thing in the world, but thanks to standards like Qi wireless charging, doing so has gotten a lot more convenient. When you're running low on power, all you have to do is put your phone on a wireless charging stand/pad rather than looking for a cable and plugging it in.

There are a ton of wireless charging options out there, and with so many to choose from, it can be difficult to know which ones are truly worth your money. A few of our AC forum members recently shared their favorite ones, including:

bbgpsuser

You can't go wrong with something from Anker like https://www.amazon.com/Anker-Wireless-Charger-Fast-Charging-Adapter-dp-B07YD77RKC/dp/B07YD77RKC/ref=dp_ob_title_wld?tag=androidcentral00-20&amp;ascsubtag=UUacUvbUpU6877073

Gayle Lynn

Anker is safe bet. For last year I use this dual pad, good for Buds/Airpods, two phones. $39 and has charger (USBC to USBC). Sometimes use as wired cable, CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger, 5 Coils Qi Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini/SE /11/11 Pro Max/XS Max, Galaxy S20/Note 10, AirPods Pro (With Adapter) ...

Ranjen617

Bought a $10 one on Amazon. Brand is "Letscom" and it works just fine. I have it in black but about to buy a pink one.

bandofbrothers2112

I use the various options direct from Samsung. They sell flat pad versions with and without fans.

Now, we want to hear from you — What's your favorite wireless charger?

