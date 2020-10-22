Charging your phone isn't the most exciting thing in the world, but thanks to standards like Qi wireless charging, doing so has gotten a lot more convenient. When you're running low on power, all you have to do is put your phone on a wireless charging stand/pad rather than looking for a cable and plugging it in.
There are a ton of wireless charging options out there, and with so many to choose from, it can be difficult to know which ones are truly worth your money. A few of our AC forum members recently shared their favorite ones, including:
Now, we want to hear from you — What's your favorite wireless charger?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Huawei Mate 40 Pro is the first Android phone with a 5nm chipset
Huawei's new Mate 40 series phones are powered by the world's first 5nm 5G chipset and pack class-leading camera hardware.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: The new flagship killer
The Galaxy S20 FE is the latest in Samsung's crusade to dominate every pricing tier with a well-rounded device that makes the appropriate sacrifices while maintaining the company's standards for quality and performance.
Review: It's hard to beat the value proposition of the Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit recently announced several new smart fitness watches, including the feature-packed Sense, and an update to its popular Versa line with the Versa 3. But perhaps the best value out of all the new trackers is the understated Inspire 2. Here is our review.
Upgrade the storage in your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a microSD card
There's never enough storage when you're downloading movies and TV shows to watch offline, but the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra allows you to expand from the base 128GB and fit more files than ever on your phone.