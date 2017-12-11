These are the apps our forum users rely on for keeping up to date with Mother Nature.

We're quickly getting well into December, and for some of us, that means colder temperatures, plenty of snowfall, and brisk winds. Having a reliable weather app on your phone is important no matter where you live, but especially for folks living in a northern part of the world around this time of year, being able to plan out your day based on how many inches of snow you'll be battling with is essential.

The Google Play Store is home to more than a few weather apps to choose from, and to help make your decision between all of these a bit easier, some of our forum users recently got to talking about which one is their favorite.

cbreze 12-09-2017 01:14 PM “ I have been using weather timeline for quite sometime on various devices and like it alot. The assorted amount of widget options is awesome as well as the tweaks you can make to each one. Reply

Rukbat 12-09-2017 01:27 PM “ Have you tried Weather Underground: Forecasts? Minimal widget if you prefer, but the app, if you tap the widget, has a lot of information. Reply

bhatech 12-09-2017 04:45 PM “ Use today weather, looks and works great. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=mobi.lockdown.weather Reply

Morty2264 12-10-2017 09:54 PM “ I alternate between a few different weather apps; depending on how accurate I find them to be at the time. I use The Weather Network at the moment, but I sometimes find that it's not often accurate. What the Forecast, other than being "humorous", is apparently accurate enough. I'd recommend doing some research on the Google Play Store and seeing which apps have the highest amount of... Reply

What about you – What's your favorite weather app/widget?

