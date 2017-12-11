These are the apps our forum users rely on for keeping up to date with Mother Nature.
We're quickly getting well into December, and for some of us, that means colder temperatures, plenty of snowfall, and brisk winds. Having a reliable weather app on your phone is important no matter where you live, but especially for folks living in a northern part of the world around this time of year, being able to plan out your day based on how many inches of snow you'll be battling with is essential.
The Google Play Store is home to more than a few weather apps to choose from, and to help make your decision between all of these a bit easier, some of our forum users recently got to talking about which one is their favorite.
cbreze12-09-2017 01:14 PM“
I have been using weather timeline for quite sometime on various devices and like it alot. The assorted amount of widget options is awesome as well as the tweaks you can make to each one.Reply
Rukbat12-09-2017 01:27 PM“
Have you tried Weather Underground: Forecasts? Minimal widget if you prefer, but the app, if you tap the widget, has a lot of information.Reply
bhatech12-09-2017 04:45 PM“
Use today weather, looks and works great. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=mobi.lockdown.weatherReply
Morty226412-10-2017 09:54 PM“
I alternate between a few different weather apps; depending on how accurate I find them to be at the time. I use The Weather Network at the moment, but I sometimes find that it's not often accurate. What the Forecast, other than being "humorous", is apparently accurate enough. I'd recommend doing some research on the Google Play Store and seeing which apps have the highest amount of...Reply
What about you – What's your favorite weather app/widget?
My favorite weather app is... Google.
I use Chronus' Flex widget and a Weather Underground API key
Today Weather
Mine is the weather built into the Pixel Launcher / Google Now feed.
I don't really mind where the weather comes from, as long as it's easy to access.
Arcus for forecasts and Radar Now! for tracking storm paths.
Dark Sky and Radarscope are my favorite weather apps.
Weather Bug has been my go to for a few years now.
My fav weather app is BBC weather data supplied by the met office and it's pretty spot on
I'm content with 1weather. I bought a paid weather app before but I can't recall its name but then again, I never really installed it after purchasing.
If I need more customization, I just go with KWGT.
Weather timeline is good. Lots of customization with it.
eWeather HD
I just look outside. But yeah, weather timelines quite good
Today Weather looks great on the S8's AMOLED screen!
AccuWeather
Does anyone else use Raindar? It was the perfect radar app. You opened it up and all you got was weather radar. Lately it's been static, it rarely works anymore. Does anyone know of a similar kind of app? I don't need weather forecast or other information just radar. Thanks for any help.
I use Wunderground. The most important feature for me is accurate up-to-date current temperature, and their personal weather stations are hyperlocal in most cases. I don't even need a widget (though Moto's built-in time/temperature/battery widget is beautiful and has so much info at a glance that I keep it on my home screen). Their temperature and forecast/alert icon in the status bar and notifications is quite enough. They also feature NWS forecasts (as an option) which I prefer to anything proprietary, and even the NWS discussion.
I still use MyRadar as my standalone radar app of choice. I don't know if there's anything better. I like their fluid HD radar, but have to turn it off in the winter because there seems to be no way to turn off snow view in HD, which, to me, is less useful because shades of gray and white do much worse in showing intensity than green to yellow to orange to red.
Use the weather channel and Google.
I just can't seem to fine one that does everything I want. I like Weather Timeline for hte hour-by-hour forecast. I like Google Weather for the quick glance. I use eWeather HD for the detailed 10 day forecast and the extra nerdy stats. For radar, I generally stick to Storm, though MyRadar is nice for a quick peek as well.
The problem is, they all seem to do one thing great, but I have different needs at different times, and the apps just don't do those things as well as others, so I'm stuck with multiple apps for different reasons.
"Palmary Weather Pro". Nice Widgets and 15 Day look ahead are Useful. I also like that I can store Multiple Locations and swipe to see them. I keep "Today Weather" onboard for extra info and Radar....and it's Beautiful. FWIW....Palmary Weather is the one i Use most....and Today Weather is the one I Show other people.....Pixel 2 XL....D
I use WeatherBug. It has thousands of reporting stations to get the most accurate temp readings where you are. That helps when you are near large water bodies and the temp can vary 10 °F depending on how close you are. That happens all the time in Chicago where Ohare's temp can be 10° different from the lakefront.
App - Today Weather, Data Source - Dark Sky.
As a refugee from the collapse of Windows Mobile, I use MSN Weather. However, I also supplement it with MyRadar for better maps.
Dark Sky. Accurate, well-designed, and has useful widgets. Well worth the couple bucks a year.
My favorite weather app is "Yr".
AccuWeather mostly. It's highly detailed and has been down to the minute correct predicting start and stop of precipitation everywhere I've used it. Also Google, occasionally cause it's built in.