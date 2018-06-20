As much time as we spend tweeting, streaming Netflix, and wasting the day away on Reddit, our smartphones were originally designed to make — you guessed it — phone calls.

Phone calls may not be a huge part of how you use your phone anymore, but even so, there are a number of apps out there that try to make the phone call experience as awesome as possible.

One user on the AC forums is looking for a third-party app to replace the default dialer app on their Samsung Galaxy S9, and these are just a few of the apps the community suggested they check out.

mr_master

I would recommend Truecaller. Some additional useful features are spam call filtering and caller ID for unknown numbers.

Kirstein Gourlay

I like simpler contacts https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.simpler.contacts

djrakowski

I prefer the Samsung apps, but Google's are pretty good, too: Google Contacts Google Dialer

Now, we'd love to hear from you! What phone/dialer app do you use?

