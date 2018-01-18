With so many keyboard apps to choose from, picking just one can be a challenge.
We all know that user customization is one of Android's highlights, and one of the areas where this is seen is with the ability to download third-party keyboard apps. This is something that Apple eventually added to iOS in 2014, but even today in early 2018, third-party keyboards are still the best in camp Android.
The Google Play Store is filled with different options to choose from, and while there is some garbage here and there, there are also a lot of excellent ones available. Our forum users recently shared their thoughts on which keyboard app they like the best, and these are a few of the top answers.
MooMooPrincess01-16-2018 10:25 PM“
Gboard, swiftkey, go keyboards are the ones I recommend. Fleksy is alright, touch responsiveness is meh at timesReply
sanyka7801-16-2018 10:43 PM“
BlackBerry keyboard made a huge difference for me. Love it comparing to stock.Reply
amyf2701-17-2018 05:56 AM“
I'm currently using the stock keyboard, but have had good luck with Touchpal's Leather keyboard. Only issue with them is they have some ads. I haven't really messed around much with keyboards, but may try a few other ones out. I'm very picky with how they look I like the stock keyboard because it will show my theme behind it - currently have a leather theme that shows on my backgrounds -...Reply
Aquila01-17-2018 01:45 PM“
Gboard by a long ways, distant second choice would probably be SwiftKey, but it's been going downhill over the last 3 years and Gboard is widening the gap.Reply
BaconDanny01-18-2018 12:55 AM“
I've been using Fleksy for the last couple years and I love it. It has swipe gestures for deleting the last word and for swapping between autocorrect suggestions, and I've gotten extremely accustomed to it and when I use a keyboard without it I feel frustrated. The autocorrect works well and the keyboard is fast and customizable. Try it out :)Reply
How about you – What's your favorite keyboard app?
Reader comments
Gboard nuff said
Swype for sure. Use Swiftkey on my work iphone but it's definitely not as good.
I use GBoard; it's come a long way.
BlackBerry keyboard
Agreed. Just left a BBKO for a 1+5T White and immediately side-loaded the BB Keyboard.
They should release it to everyone!
There is a method to get it, there's a thread at CrackBerry.com that explains.
Blackberry keyboard. Go to YouTube and search how to get it on your phone. Takes about 2 minutes
Gboard!!!
Samsung stock keyboard
Yeah, I used Swiftkey for a long time and thought it was best. I went back to stock when I got my Note8 and realized I don't miss Swiftkey at all.
Fleksy. I keep trying others but always go back to Fleksy. It's so fast. And autocorrect is better than any other keyboard I've tried. The "hotkey" extension is a godsend. I don't know of any other keyboard that does it. You can store words/phrases with a dedicated button. My hotkeys include the most common things I type: email address, phone number, thumbs up emoji, home address, password, "happy birthday". It saves so much time.
Blackberry Keyboard is the only one I can use these days, as I'm so used to it .
Blackberry keyboard
I like Cheetah keyboards. They have so many designs to choose from and like that.
Blackberry keyboard on my Note8.
Switched from SwiftKey to Gboard a few weeks ago...still getting used to a few different placements for punctuation, but it does seem to be a bit smarter...it takes a little longer to learn my typing style than SwiftKey did but it's getting there.
Physical Blackberry of course
SwiftKey all the way.
BlackBerry PKB is the best along with the BlackBerry VKB all the others SUCK!!
I use Gboard, but prefer Swype. Only reason I use Gboard is the gif support. If Swype added that, I'd go back in a heartbeat.
I use the BlackBerry Keyboard and it's a PKB too and I love it
What is PKB? And how do you install on non-blackberry device?
I still like Smart Keyboard Pro but GBoard has gotten really good and pretty much equals it now.
Gboard here.
Gboard is the one true answer.
Blackberry Manager was the first app installed on my V30 so I could grab the KB.
If you have manager on a non-blackberry device you can install the keyboard?
Gboard followed by Samsung native
ai.type keyboard for me. I keep coming back to it because I like the customization options, but mainly because I can make it bigger than other keyboards. Too small and cramped hurts my hands after a while.
Swiftkey has a very annoying issue with size on Samsung phones where the keyboard layout is ver small. Even in the largest setting the keyboard is very, very small. So I've been using Gboard for a while now, giving Swiftkey a try every now and then, but it's not worth it. They know of the problem and still don't resolve it. Swiftkey is better when using two languages at the same time, very accurate; Gboard isn't quite there yet.
Swiftkey then Gboard, now I'm back to Swiftkey again.
I'm using whatever is stock on my S8+
SwiftKey for the heavylifting and Grammarly when I need to be precise.
SwiftKey. I keep going back to it. Gboard is great but the autocap doesn't work across all input types. So I find that frustrating. Plus SwiftKey has arrow keys which I find easier to use than the swiping across of the space bar.
GBoard. It does everything I need a keyboard app to do.
Try something completely different: WRIO keyboard.
I like Fleksy because it has the most spread out layout. I like that you can use gestures, and the prediction works well enough for me. The main reason though is because of how spread out the letter are making typing errors minimum for me.
SwiftKey works well for me. I don't like that the voice typing is hard to see on the same key as the comma. But, it became a non-issue after I discovered that giving a quick squeeze on the U11 when a keyboard is displayed turns on voice typing. Another thing that I don't like is that SwiftKey saves your passwords in the predictive index.
Gboard. Tried SwiftKey but didn't like it as much.
ChompSMS
SwiftKey
Flick to type and predictive text work great for me on the Android BlackBerry touchscreen keyboard.
Blackberry keyboard on my Platinum 7 all the way. I wouldn't use any other.