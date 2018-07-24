It's 2018, and that means just about every high-end phone — and even some budget devices like the Moto G6 — has a glass backing these days. They're beautiful, sure, and they allow for wireless charging, but glass is still a fragile material, and the last thing anybody wants is a shattered panel on their expensive gadgets.

The obvious solution is to put a case on your phone, but there are so many different types of cases to choose from. We've all seen the standard covers that wrap around the back and sides of your phone, but there are also folio cases that cover the front of your phone with a flap, cases with card slots on the back, full-protection cases like the Otterbox … the list goes on. So which form factor works best for you?

There are pros and cons to every different type of case, but I've always stuck with the tried and true cover-style case — at least when I'm not carrying my phone case-less, which I admittedly do more often than I should. I don't like adding a ton of bulk to my phone, so I love thin cases that protect the back of my phone from scratches and add just enough padding to take the brunt of most light drops. I've been using the Mujjo leather wallet case on my Galaxy S9 for a little while now, and before that, I used Samsung's Alcantara case for months with few complaints.

See at Amazon