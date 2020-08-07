Galaxy Note 20 Ultra BronzeSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Whenever Samsung releases a new phone, there's always one thing we can rely on — fun color options. Whether we're getting a Galaxy S or a new Note, Samsung does a good job of concocting gorgeous designs to keep things interesting year after year.

The Galaxy Note 20 series is no different in these regards, with Samsung offering a total of five colors to choose from — Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green being the two standouts of the year.

Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about which color is their favorite, and this is what they had to say:

hasasimo

Compared to the S20 color options, the Note20/Note20 Ultra options are a massive improvement. That Mystic Bronze is gorgeous, and the white is fantastic in that glossy finish. I think they did a terrific job cleaning up the design of the camera housing as well. Well done, Samsung.

Reply
Katrina White1

Yeah, I had a mini melt down about that earlier. If you're offering 5 colors in total, all 5 should be available in any location, variant, and storage config. If you want a Mystic Green Ultra 512 in the US, you should be able to get it. They've been doing this foolishness for the longest time now. But alas, we keep choosing from their paltry offerings so...

Reply
donm527

I really like the silverish color of the camera housing on the Mystic White... Most won't be able to see the phone color if you use the case whichever color you choose... But that silver housing will show and will be a nice accent. I'm hoping Pataka makes a thin kekvar case for the Ultra and that silver housing will go well with the Matt black kevalr weave.

Reply
runfar262

My favorite Note color has been the aura glow. It is fantastic. That being said I signed up for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in the mystic bronze. It's very New Mexico. : )

Reply

What about you? What's your favorite color for the Galaxy Note 20?

Join the conversation in the forums!