Whenever Samsung releases a new phone, there's always one thing we can rely on — fun color options. Whether we're getting a Galaxy S or a new Note, Samsung does a good job of concocting gorgeous designs to keep things interesting year after year.

The Galaxy Note 20 series is no different in these regards, with Samsung offering a total of five colors to choose from — Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green being the two standouts of the year.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about which color is their favorite, and this is what they had to say:

What about you? What's your favorite color for the Galaxy Note 20?

Join the conversation in the forums!