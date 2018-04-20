Even though we spend most of our time talking about Android and the mobile gadgets they power here on AC, there's always something to be said about a great desktop setup. As someone who's been working from home for just about two years, I've quickly learned that the perfect combo of monitors, desk, office chair, etc. can go a long way in making the 9-5 grind far more enjoyable.
James Falconer, an Android Central Community Manager, recently checked in with our members to see what kind of desktop setup they're currently rocking. A lot of you have already chimed in, and these are just a few of the responses so far:
What about you? What kind of desktop setup are you currently using?