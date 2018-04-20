Even though we spend most of our time talking about Android and the mobile gadgets they power here on AC, there's always something to be said about a great desktop setup. As someone who's been working from home for just about two years, I've quickly learned that the perfect combo of monitors, desk, office chair, etc. can go a long way in making the 9-5 grind far more enjoyable.

James Falconer, an Android Central Community Manager, recently checked in with our members to see what kind of desktop setup they're currently rocking. A lot of you have already chimed in, and these are just a few of the responses so far:

metllicamilitia

My current setup is a MacBook Pro and Lenovo Yoga. It’s not my ideal setup though. Ideally I would like at least a dual monitor setup as I think it’s better than split screen. I also don’t want to give up portability so it would probably need to be more or less a docking station I would use. At least an area with monitors setup that I can easily connect to.

xandros9

It's changed a bit but I think it peaked when I still had my ThinkPad as my only PC. I had two old monitors hooked into a docking station for it so I could come home, drop it on the dock and boom - two displays and the whole desktop feel. The monitors are a 14" HP (1024x768) that's probably around 17 years old and the better one is a Samsung SyncMaster of a size that currently escapes me. I'll...

akutch34

Current set up is iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED & my trusty iPad Pro 9.7. Between these two, I honestly don’t remember the last time I touched my laptop. They do everything I need on a daily basis so my laptop just sits and collects dust. (Laptop is a Lenovo ThinkPad) Ideal Setup: I’d love a MacBook Pro. I feel I’d be more inclined to used a laptop that I could reply to iMessages on and that...

brau0303

Current: At work I have dual Dell 24" @ 1920x1080 monitors. At home I have an MSI Notebook w/15" & a Samsung 32" 1080P HD TV connected via HDMI (Don't recall Rez. will update later) XBOX One & Direct TV controller are also connected to the 32" TV Ideal: Work setup is fine. Home - Would like to swap out the 32" for a 42" or larger.

What about you? What kind of desktop setup are you currently using?

