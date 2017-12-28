Our forum users talk about whether or not stock Android is truly better than custom OEM skins.
If you've been in the Android space for any amount of time, you've likely heard people talk about how much better stock Android is when compared to custom skins created by OEMs. This is a debate that's been going on for years now, and while the general consensus among a lot of folks has been that stock is king, some of our forum users recently got to talking about why exactly this is.
While Android skins have gotten a lot lighter and less cluttered recently, there's still no denying that there are certain software advantages you get with a phone like Google Pixel 2 over the Galaxy S8. Stock Android really shines when it comes to things like smooth performance and reliability, but I'll let our forum users do the talking now.
MooMooPrincess12-24-2017 10:08 PM“
There's really no stock Android anymore. Even the pixel comes with Google's own launcher now. But I get what you mean and for me it's just way smoother and everything to me is just clean and minimalist like I try to live my life.Reply
digitalbreak12-24-2017 10:17 PM“
It's the duplicate apps. If only all these OEMs stop investing in building their own dialers, messages and many more and just use Google apps. They could have those in the Play Store as an optional download but baking it into the firmware is where it gets problematic. This is the biggest reason folks choose Pixel over other Android phones. However you can now see many companies actually use...Reply
AustinTech12-25-2017 09:05 AM“
I fell in love with stock Android with the Nexus 6P. Such a smooth and liberating experience! Other phones at the time had janky software and some pretty bad color accents plus updates (particularly security) were very slow. The 6P has a great camera, the first for a Nexus device. Well, things have changed now. A lot of the jank has disappeared and at least with Samsung, security updates are...Reply
donm52712-25-2017 06:16 PM“
In the past the difference between Stock Android and the rest was much clearer to see... Companies like Samsung and HTC and LG created crap like TouchWiz and WebSense that were just terrible and with TouchWiz for example you have the infamous lag in their OS after owning it for a short time. I personally never cared for TouchWiz and wouldnt never buy a Samsung because of it. The Note 7 was the...Reply
Aquila12-26-2017 10:14 AM“
Less bloat, faster, smoother, visually better (IMO), apparently easier to update in a timely manner + this is Android, not iOS. The vast majority of a normal user experience comes from the Play Store, not from the OEM. Also, giving Samsung (or LG, etc) access to user data means being subjected to their privacy policies, etc. - which, if data privacy and security are important to that user,...Reply
What about you – Do you prefer stock Android over manufacturer skins?
Reader comments
What's so great about stock Android?
Al day. First thing I did when I bought my Samsung A5 was to download Nougat Launcher
Sold my S8+ and I'm currently using an essential phone because of the lack of timely updates from Samsung. Fantastic hardware but software support is lacking. I'll eventually get another Pixel so I can stick with the timely updates.
Confused about your comment on software support. Essential has been fantastic in consistently updating their software and it has made all the difference in the world with the performance and camera on this phone
He's talking about the lack of updates from Samsung
Thank you and sorry. Read the initial comment wrong
The unlocked S8+ US variant received December patch yesterday. Samsung updates may be slightly late in releasing updates but the amount of features these devices include outweigh the cons for most consumers.
I've been using an Essential Phone for about two months now, and I think it's fantastic.
Closest to stock I've been recently is a Moto G4. I found it lacking a couple features that I really like from LG Samsung. Something as simple as a quick toggle to silence the phone or put it on vibrate wasn't there and that drove me nuts. Also, I want a big battery percentage next to the icon in the status bar, didn't have that and my LG does as did my Samsung before it. I also like the single row of quick toggles at the top versus the quick toggles taking up the whole screen. It's minor stuff but I did find it took away from the experience for me.
Otherwise I did love the simplicity of it the mostly stock experience. The duplicate apps on my LG G6, or my GS7 before did drive me crazy. I shouldn't be forced to use or even have a manufacturer browser, messaging app, calendar on my phone. IMO LG is a little better at this right now than Samsung.
Unfortunately I can't afford to go out and drop $500-$1000 on a phone at this point in my life, I have to rely on the carrier financing so I'm stuck with manufacturer skins and carrier apps. I've just gotten used to it and luckily you can disable a lot of them and the phones still run pretty well.
Essential has been my first experience with stock Android OS. I'm never going back to OEM .
Nothing.
Absolutely nothing.
I really wish we'd stop calling the google launcher "stock" android. It used to be called that because Google phones basically just ran AOSP with google apps on top. That is no longer the case. Google's launcher/software experience is modified more than some of the other 'lighter" software experiences out there.
Stock Android is very dull IMO, bare bones features and not very exciting.
Duplicate apps these days are less of an issue, you can uninstall or disable what you don't need. I have a S8+ not rooted and I use Gmail, Android messages, Chrome, Google calendar all with no issues with the Samsung ones uninstalled or disabled then stick a launcher on and hide anything you don't want to see. The only advantage of stock Android is you get updates sooner. I am all for security but lets be realistic, you are more likely to install a dodgy app that is a security risk than be hacked because you didn't have the December security update. Think of all the phones in the world and how many are running the latest security patch on stock Android, to use this as a plus point is crazy. My S8+ has only been updated twice since I got it and I've never had any issues.
The problem is people get stuck with a previous bad experience in their head from about 2014 and think any phone not running stock Android is a duplicate apped laggy nightmare when the reality is things have changed.
I never really understood this whole thing. Yes you might get Android updates a couple of months sooner, but chances are that update includes many features that were already included extra through touchwiz for example.
It just doesn't compare as simply as people seem to think.
Yes Samsung gets Android updates 3-4 months after Pixel phones but half the new features were probably already available, 8-9 months before they were on Android at all. And most of the important stuff is updates in play services app itself..
Stock Android hands down. I bought a Nexus 6P two years ago which was my fourth Android device. I will never go back to OEM. My primary preferences for stock are 1.) Little delay with OS and security updates 2.) Less bloat and duplication 3.) Consistent experience 4.) Better UI design. I've been burned in the past with non-stock Android devices that either never received promised OS updates or getting the update over a year after release.
If OEMs want to differentiate their product from the competition, make apps that can only be installed on specific device models. I still use Action Launcher 3 on my Shield Tablet.
Nexus 6P was an awesome device. One of my first Android devices after jumping from Windows Mobile. The software experience was good, camera was exceptional, but the battery consumption was subpar. Only reason I moved to the S7E was battery life and it was one of the best on the Exynos variant. That's the reason my next (current) phone was the S8+. If any of the current and prior Google devices (or anything running stock) would've at least had decent hardware without it's share of issues (right now it's the Pixel XL 2) then I would've gladly switched. Hopefully the newer batches fix all the screen issues, I might switch then.
The problem I have with ditching OEM apps and going all Google, is that that a lot of times, the Google apps are inferior. The Google photos app has weak editors. The Music Play app is clunky and limited, and the list goes on.
I'm fine with the basic version of Android, but some OEM's are fairly close without making you feel your new phone is the rental version. It's been shown that there is barely any speed difference between the Pixel 2's and the U11, and the U11 Plus is actually faster...
For me stock Android doesn't mean that the launcher is standardized, as even Google is making their own launcher. It's about having some kind of standardized settings and drop down menu with the tiles. Trying to help someone enabling or disabling an option on their phone can be difficult if the manufacturer decide to reorganize the options their own way. Imagine if all computer OEM could reorganize the settings/Control Panel menu in Windows 10 to theirnlikingz it would be a mess.
Stock Android is great because
1. Minimalist UI
2. Consistent performance
3. Timely updates (Pixel, Essential, Sony,)
4. No duplicate apps or uninstallable apps.