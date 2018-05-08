YouTube is one of Google's most important businesses, but it didn't get much attention at I/O this year.

Here's what's new.

How is YouTube changing in 2018?

Nothing about YouTube is really changing, but you'll be able to watch YouTube TV on the upcoming Smart Displays. The Smart Displays have already been shown to handle video calls, music playback, Assistant queries and more. The addition of YouTube TV makes the Smart Displays that much more versatile.

Another new YouTube feature is part of the Digital Wellbeing features in Android P: the streaming service will now remind you when you've been watching your favorite channels too much and need to take a break.

When will those features be announced?

These features were announced at Google I/O 2018, along with a whole bunch of other improvements to Android.

When will they be available?

YouTube TV will be available on Smart Displays when those go on sale in July 2018. The Android P beta is available now, with a stable rollout coming in late summer 2018.

Are you looking forward to the new YouTube features? Let us know down below!