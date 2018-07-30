Ah, August. A sure sign that summer is starting to come to a close. (Someone really needs to tell the weather that, though.) The kids are going to get ready to go back to school. Football is starting back up.

And some really good shows are coming to Netflix. The Simpsons creator Matt Groening is back with Disenchantment, for one. The animated series "follows the misadventures of a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion and her personal demon." And who can't relate to that?

Plus the acclaimed The Ozarks is back, and sure to be as much of an upper as it was the first season.

