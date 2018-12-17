Streaming video is only projected to increase by something like a jillion percent in 2019. (That's a rough estimate.) And by all accounts Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hulu are coming out of the gate strong in January. Consider:

Gear up for the third season of The Grand Tour. Can't get enough of those guys.

Netflix is back with the third — and final! — season of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Maybe they'll finally find that damn sugar bowl.

Season 2 of Future Man finds its way to Hulu on Jan. 11. It's never too late to go back in time to save the future of humanity.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg, folks. There's something for everyone in 2019. This is just the start of it.

What's new on Amazon Prime Video

What's new on Netflix

What's new on Hulu