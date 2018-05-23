Now that we've got the second season of The Handmaid's Tale behind us, it's time to see what's up next in June on Hulu.
And while we're lacking any huge original releases like Handmaid's, there's still a ton of great shows coming up on Hulu's video-on-demand service. (Which also includes available premiums like HBO and Showtime.)
Have a look through the list here — there's definitely something for everyone.
Coming to Hulu on June 1
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- A Better Life (2011) (*Showtime)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) (*Showtime)
- Across the Universe (2007)
- Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1987)
- Apollo 13 (1995)
- Beer for My Horses (2008)
- Bio-Dome (1996)
- Blue Like Jazz (2012)
- Boots on the Ground (2017)
- Bowfinger (1999)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- The Brothers Grimm (2005)
- Burnt Offerings (1976)
- Bull Durham (1988)
- The Burbs (1989)
- Chinese Box (1997)
- Drive Me Crazy (1999)
- Drop Zone (1994)
- East is East (1999)
- End of Days (1999)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Event Horizon (1997)
- The Eye (2005)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- Hard Rain (1998)
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)
- Harsh Times (2005) (*Showtime)
- Hellboy (2004)
- The History Boys (2006)
- House of D (2005)
- I Am David (2004)
- Inside (2018)
- Into the West (1992)
- Leprechaun (1993)
- Leprechaun 2 (1994)
- Leprechaun 3 (1995)
- Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996)
- Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (2000)
- Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)
- Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
- Life During Wartime (2009) (*Showtime)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
- Lucky Break (2001) (*Showtime)
- Margin Call (2011) (*Showtime)
- Mindhunters (2004)
- Mistrust (2018) (*Showtime)
- Mrs McCutcheon (2017) (*Showtime)
- Mutant Species (1995)
- My Left Foot (1989)
- Nanny Mcphee (2006)
- Nurse 3D (2014)
- Our Lady of the Assassins (2000) (*Showtime)
- Panic (2000)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
- Punch Drunk Love (2002)
- The Quick and the Dead (1995)
- Rare Birds (2002)
- Religulous (2008)
- Restoration (1995)
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
- The Running Man (1987)
- Scary Movie 2 (2001)
- Sleepwalkers (1992) (*Showtime)
- Spawn (1997)
- Stanley & Iris (1990)
- Steel Magnolias (1989) (*Showtime)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002) (*Showtime)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Swing Away (2016) (*Showtime)
- Tamara (2006)
- Trainspotting (1996)
- The Triumph of Love (2001) (*Showtime)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- Vantage Point (2008) (*Showtime)
- We Blew It (2017)
- Where the Skin Lies (2017)
- Windwalker (1980)
Coming June 2 to Hulu
- 68 Kill (2017) (*Showtime)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017) (*HBO)
- The Gunman (2015) (*Showtime)
Coming June 3 to Hulu
- Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
- The Promise (2016) (*Showtime)
- Stargate (1994)
Coming June 5 to Hulu
- The Bold Type (Season 2 Pre-Premiere)
- My Hero Academia (Complete Season 2 Part 2, Dubbed)
- So You Think You Can Dance (Season 15 Premiere)
- Lions for Lambs (2007)
Coming June 6 to Hulu
- Gintama (2017)
- Out of the Dark (2014)
Coming June 7 to Hulu
- Allure (2017)
Coming June 8 to Hulu
- Abandoned (Complete Season 1)
- Black Market (Complete Season 1)
- Black Market Dispatches (Complete Season 1)
- Bong Appetit (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Cloak & Dagger (Series Premiere)
- Cyberwar (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Flophouse (Complete Season 1)
- Fuck That's Delicious (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Gaycation (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Hamilton's Pharmacopeia (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Hate Thy Neighbor (Complete Season 1)
- Huang's World (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Nashville (Season 6 Midseason Premiere)
- Party Legends (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Weediquette (Complete Seasons 1-3)
- What Would Diplo Do? (Complete Season 1)
- Woman (Complete Season 1)
Coming June 9 on Hulu
- American Made (2017) (*HBO)
- Pork Pie (2017) (*Showtime)
- Precious (2008)
- Simon Says (2006)
Coming June 10 on Hulu
- Ghost in the Shell (2017) (*Showtime)
Coming June 12 on Hulu
- Disney Fairy Tale Wedding (Series Premiere)
Coming June 13 on Hulu
- Bad Blood (2016)
Coming June 14 on Hulu
- 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Series Premiere)
- Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (Complete Season 2)
Coming June 15 on Hulu
- Marlon (Season 2 Premiere)
- 35 and Ticking (2011)
- Breakup at a Wedding (2013)
- Cabin Fever: Patient Zero (2014)
- The Clintons: An American Odyssey (2012)
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)
- The House October Build (2014)
- The House October Built 2 (2017)
- Hunstville (2017)
- In Too Deep (1999)
- Low Down (2014)
- Middle of Nowhere (2010)
- Nina (2016)
- Playin' For Love (2013)
- Sirens (1993)
- Smoke (1995)
- So This is Christmas (2013)
- Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak (2009)
- The Second Mother (2015)
- Walking Out (2017) (*Showtime)
Coming June 16 on Hulu
- "Silent Witness (Complete Season 10-21)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Killing for Love (2017)
- The Mountain Between Us (2017) (*HBO)
- Rebel in the Rye (2017) (*Showtime)
- Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
Coming June 17 on Hulu
- Punisher: War Zone (2008)
Coming June 18 on Hulu
- "Shades of Blue (Season 3 Premiere)
Coming June 22 on Hulu
- "The Other Guy (Complete Season 1)
Coming June 23 on Hulu
- Rick & Morty (Complete Season 3)
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015)
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) (*HBO)
- Love Means Zero (2017) (*Showtime)
Coming June 25 on Hulu
- Ballet 422 (2014)
Coming June 26 on Hulu
- Shutter Island (2009)
Coming June 27 on Hulu
- Swan Princess 8 (2018)
- The Thousand Faces of Dunjia (2017)
Coming June 28 on Hulu
- Cairo Time (2009) (*Showtime)
Coming June 29 on Hulu
- 10 x 10 (2018)
Coming June 30 on Hulu
- EuroTrump (2017)
- IT (2017) (*HBO)
What's leaving Hulu on June 30
- 30 Beats (2012)
- 5 Days of War (2010)
- A League of Their Own (1992)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- Accepted (2006)
- Agent (2017)
- Alter (2017)
- As I AM: The Life and Times of DJ AM (2015)
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Basic Instincts (1992)
- Billy the Kid (2013)
- Cool Runnings (1993)
- Death Becomes Her (1992)
- Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
- Eye for an Eye (1996)
- Fever (2017)
- Home of the Brave (2006)
- Horsemen (2009)
- I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- Jane Eyre (1996)
- K2 (1992)
- Knock Knock (2015)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- Legionario (2017)
- Life Stinks (1991)
- Marathon Man (1976)
- Married to the Mob (1988)
- Mystery Team (2009)
- Private Violence (2017)
- Project Nim (2011)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- Roxanne (1987)
- Shanghai Surprise (1986)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
- Snake Eyes (1998)
- Spanglish (2004)
- Stand Up Guys (2012)
- Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
- Stories We Tell (2014)
- Superstar (1999)
- Tenderness (2009)
- Texas Killing Fields (2011)
- Thunder Soul (2011)
- Trading Mom (1994)
- Up In Smoke (1978)
- Uptown Girls (2003)
- Wishmaster (1997)
- Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)
- Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell (2001)
- Wishmaster 4: the Prophecy Fulfilled (2002)
- Zodiac (2007)
- Zombie Decadence 2 (2017)