Tucked inside the monster that is Hulu's July schedule is Ballet Now, a documentary about Tiler Peck, principal dancer with the New York City Ballet. That title hardly does her justice, though, as you'll see in the trailer.
That's beyond impressive, right? Ballet Now lands July 20.
What else to look forward to on Hulu in July? Well, it's a long list.
Coming to Hulu on July 1
- Alone (Complete Season 3)
- American Pickers (Complete Season 17)
- American Ripper (Complete Season 1)
- Ancient Top 10 (Complete Season 1)
- The Curse of Oak Island (Complete Season 4)
- Doomsday Preppers (Complete Season 2)
- Forged in Fire (Complete Season 4)
- Gangland Undercover (Complete Season 2)
- Hoarders (Complete Season 8)
- The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer (Complete Season 1)
- Intervention (Complete Season 17)
- The Librarians (Complete Season 4)
- Little Women: Atlanta (Complete Season 3)
- Little Women: Dallas (Complete Season 1 & 2)
- The Murder of Laci Peterson (Complete Season 1)
- Pawn Stars (Complete Seasons 13 & 14)
- Project Runway (Complete Season 16)
- When Sharks Attack (Complete Seasons 1-3)
- Who Killed Tupac? (Complete Season 1)
- Wicked Tuna (Complete Season 5)
- 20 Weeks (2017)
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension (1984)
- All Is Lost (2013)
- Alpha and Omega (2010)
- Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs (2016)
- Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze (2016)
- Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games (2014)
- American Psycho (2000)
- American Psycho 2 (2002)
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017)
- Analyze That (2002)
- Analyze This (1999)
- And God Created Woman (1988)
- Angel Heart (1987)
- Assassination (1987)
- At Middleton (2013)
- Avenging Force (1986)
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)
- Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)
- Barfly (1987)
- Beautiful Boy (2018)
- Before Midnight (2013)
- Beyond Borders (2003)
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- Bloodsport (1988)
- Body Count (1997)
- Bound (1996)
- Braveheart (1995)
- The Brothers Bloom (2009)
- Cadillac Man (1990)
- Chasing Amy (1997)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994)
- Closing Gambit (2018)
- Clue (1985)
- Cyborg (1989)
- Dead Man Walking (1995)
- Delta Force (1986)
- Disaster Movie (2008)
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Dr. T and the Women (2000)
- Election (1999)
- The Eternal (1998)
- Everybody?s Fine (2009)
- Evolution (2001)
- The Fourth War (1990)
- Get Real (1999)
- Go (1999)
- The Honeymooners (2005)
- House Arrest (1996)
- Hustle & Flow (2005)
- Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
- The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
- Invaders from Mars (1986)
- Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
- Jeepers Creepers (2001)
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)
- Just Before I Go (2014)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- The Ladies Man (2000)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- Last Castle (2001)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- Le Ride (2016)
- The Lost Wife of Robert Durst (2017)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- Masters of the Universe (1987)
- Maximum Overdrive (1986)
- The Mechanic (1972)
- Midnight in Paris (2011)
- Mimic (1997)
- Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)
- The Monster Squad (1987)
- Murphy's Law (1986)
- Next (2007)
- Number One with a Bullet (1987)
- One Direction: This is Us (2013)
- Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer (2017)
- The Phantom (1996)
- P.O.W. the Escape (1986)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Pawn (2013)
- Pretty in Pink (1986)
- Rabbit Hole (2011)
- The Rundown (2003)
- Sahara (2005)
- Sex Drive (2008)
- Six Shooter (2013)
- Sleepers (1996)
- Snake Eyes (1998)
- Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
- Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)
- Street Smart (1987)
- Superstar (1999)
- This is Spinal Tap (1984)
- Trade (2007)
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) (*Showtime)
- War Horse (2011) (*Showtime)
- Witness (1985)
- Wooly Boys (2004)
Coming to Hulu on July 2
- "UnREAL (Complete Season 3)
Coming to Hulu on July 3
- Borg Vs. McEnroe (2018)
Coming to Hulu on July 6
- Beat Bobby Flay (Complete Seasons 4 & 5)
- Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction (Complete Season 4)
- Burgers, Brew & Que (Complete Seasons 1 & 2)
- Chopped Junior (Complete Seasons 2 & 3)
- Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (Complete Season 24 & 25)
- Food Network Star Kids (Complete Season 10)
- Keeping up with the Kardashians (Complete Season 14)
- Kids Baking Championship (Complete Season 3)
- Kids BBQ Championship (Complete Season 1)
- The League of Gentlemen (Complete Seasons 1-4)
- Man Finds Food (Complete Season 1)
- Man Fire Food (Complete Seasons 4 & 5)
- Teen Titans Go! (Complete Season 4B)
- You're the Worst (Complete Season 4)
- Heart of Nuba (2016)
Coming to Hulu on July 7
- Justice League (2017) (*HBO)
Coming to Hulu on July 8
- Mary Kills People (Complete Season 2)
- Sharp Objects (Series Premiere)
- Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom (2017)
Coming to Hulu on July 9
- In a World (2013)
- Serena (2014)
Coming to Hulu on July 10
- Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)
- Cover Versions (2017)
- Zombie Spring Breakers (2016)
Coming to Hulu on July 11
- Harlots (Season 2 Premiere)
Coming to Hulu on July 13
- Build Small, Live Anywhere (Complete Season 1)
- Chopped (Complete Seasons 18 & 29)
- Cutthroat Kitchen (Complete Season 10)
- Flea Market Flip (Complete Season 5)
- Ghost Adventures (Complete Season 7)
- Home Town (Complete Season 1)
- House Hunters (Complete Season 109)
- Iron Chef Gauntlet (Complete Season 1)
- Letterkenny (Complete Seasons 1 & 2)
- Love It or List It, Too (Complete Seasons 6 & 7)
- Property Brothers: Buying & Selling (Complete Season 5)
- Restaurant: Impossible (Complete Seasons 12 & 13)
Coming to Hulu on July 14
- Better Things (Complete Season 2)
- Battle of the Sexes (2017) (*HBO)
- Home Again (2017) (*Showtime)
Coming to Hulu on July 17
- Sharp Edges (2018)
Coming to Hulu on July 20
- Ballet Now (Hulu original documentary)
- The Last Ship (Complete Season 4)
- Outkast (Season 2 Premiere)
- This Country (Complete Seasons 1 & 2)
- Trial & Error (Season 2 Premiere)
- Embrace of the Serpent (2015)
Coming to Hulu on July 22
- Leaning into the Wind (2018)
Coming to Hulu on July 24
- The Thundermans (Complete Season 4)
Coming to Hulu on July 25
- Alone Together (Season 2 Premiere)
- Castle Rock (Series Premiere)
- Real Humans (Complete Season 2)
- Black Cop (2017)
Coming to Hulu on July 27
- The Glass Castle (2017)
Coming to Hulu on July 28
- Friends with Kids (2012)
- Victoria & Abdul (2017)
Coming to Hulu on July 30
- Before We Vanish (2018)
- The Wrecking Crew (2008)
Coming to Hulu on July 31
- Casual (Complete Season 4 Premiere)
- Into the Blue (2004)
What's leaving Hulu on July 31
- 3 Ways to Get a Husband (2009)
- A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
- Baby Boom (1997)
- Barefoot (2014)
- Body of Evidence (1993)
- Bride and Prejudice (2004)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
- Cheech & Chong?s Next Movie (1980)
- Dirty Pretty Things (2002)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Eight Millimeter (1999)
- Emperor (2012)
- Felony (2014)
- Flashback (1990)
- Foxfire (1996)
- Funny about Love (1990)
- Hackers (1995)
- Hellbenders 3D (2012)
- Love is a Gun (1994)
- Malena (2000)
- Man of the House (2005)
- Mansfield Park (1999)
- Never Back Down (2008)
- New Guy (2002)
- Ninja Masters (2009)
- Planet of the Apes (1968)
- Race for your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
- Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)
- School Ties (2003)
- Starting out in the Evening (2007)
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Strategic Air Command (1955)
- Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)
- Throw Momma from the Train (1987)
- To Rome with Love (2012)
- Traffic (2000)
- Ultimate Avengers 2 (2006)
- Untamed Heart (1993)
- Wayne's World 2 (1993)
- Windwalker (1980)
- Xxx (2002)
- Xxx: State of the Union (2005)
- Z for Zachariah (2015)