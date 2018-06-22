Tucked inside the monster that is Hulu's July schedule is Ballet Now, a documentary about Tiler Peck, principal dancer with the New York City Ballet. That title hardly does her justice, though, as you'll see in the trailer.

That's beyond impressive, right? Ballet Now lands July 20.

What else to look forward to on Hulu in July? Well, it's a long list.

Coming to Hulu on July 1