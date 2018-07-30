There are a lot of good flicks coming to Hulu in August 2018. Starting with the likes of Hoosiers and the Hunt for Red October — this business will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it! — on Aug. 1, and wrapping up with The Terminator on Aug. 31. Ain't nothing like the original.
And that's just the bookends. There's so much good stuff on Hulu in August. Have a gander.
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 1
- Heartland (Complete Season 10)
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) (*Showtime)
- A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati (2017)
- American Gigolo (1980)
- American Ninja (1985)
- American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)
- Babe (1995)
- Be Cool (2005)
- The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2017)
- Black Hawk Down (2001)
- Black Mask (1996)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Bluefin (2018)
- Boomerang (1992)
- The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
- Bratz: The Movie (2007)
- Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)
- Cheri (2009)
- Cold War (2012)
- CSNY/Deja Vu (2008)
- Curse of the Starving Class (1995)
- Double Whammy (2002)
- The Elephant Man (1980)
- Extract (2009)
- Fled (1996)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
- Get Shorty (1995)
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002) (*Showtime)
- Hidalgo (2004)
- High Noon (1952)
- Hoosiers (1986)
- The Hunt for Red October (1990)
- The Hurricane (2000)
- The Hurt Locker (2008)
- I Went Down (1997)
- In & Out (1997)
- Jackie Brown (1997)
- Jacob's Ladder (1990)
- Joe (2014)
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)
- Kazaam (1996)
- Leaving Las Vegas (1995) (*Showtime)
- Loser (2000)
- Lost in Translation (2003) (*Showtime)
- The Nasty Girl (1990)
- The Ninth Gate (2000)
- No Way Out (1987)
- Original Sin (2001)
- Out of Time (2003)
- Point Break (1991)
- Pretty Woman (1990)
- Private Parts (1997)
- The Rock (1996)
- Scary Movie 3 (2003)
- Shanghai Knights (2003)
- Shaun of the Dead (2004)
- Sheep and Wolves (2018)
- Species (1995)
- Species II (1998)
- Species III (2004)
- Stir of Echoes (1999)
- Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)
- The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)
- The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)
- Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- The Time Machine (2002)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) (*Showtime)
- True Colors (1991)
- Urban Legend (1998) (*Showtime)
- The Usual Suspects (1995)
- Young Guns (1998)
- Young Guns II (1990)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 2
- All at Once (2016)
- America Divided: 201 Part 1
- The China Hustle (2018)
- Ismael's Ghost (2018)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 3
- Animals Season 3 Premiere
- En Otra Piel Complete Series"
- Sharp Edges (1986)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 4
- Marshall (2017) (*Showtime)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 7
- Dating My Mother (2017)
- Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017)
- Wraith (2017)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 8
- Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Premiere
- Castaways Series Premiere
- Blood Ties (2013)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 9
- America Divided: 202 Part 2
- Baskin (2016)
- Desolation (2018)
- Terminal (2018)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 10
- Rosa Diamante Complete Series
- Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories Complete Season 2"
- Borg Vs McEnroe (2018)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 11
- Baby Driver (2017) (*Showtime)
- The Cage Fighter (2013)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 12
- Ballers Season 4 Premiere
- Insecure Season 3 Premiere
- Very Good Girls (2013)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 13
- The Powerpuff Girls (2016) Complete Season 2
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 15
- The Actors (2003)
- America's Sweethearts (2001)
- Duplex (2003)
- The Monkey King 3 (2018)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 16
- 11 Minutes (2016)
- America Divided: 203 Part 3
- Marrowbone (2018)
- Role Models (2008)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 16
- Minding the Gap
- Perro Amor Complete Series
- Stan Against Evil Complete Season 2
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 21
- Eva La Trailera Complete Series
- To The Moon and Back (2016)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 23
- America Divided: 204 Part 4
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 24
- Crime & Punishment
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 26
- Captain Fantastic (2016) (*Showtime)
- Gangs of New York (2002)
- Mother! (2017)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 28
- Pasion Pohibida Complete Series
- Deuces Wild (2002) (*Showtime)
Coming to Hulu on Aug. 31
- The Terminator (1984)
What's leaving Hulu on Aug. 31
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- A Guy Thing (2003)
- Across the Universe (2007)
- Analyze That (2002)
- Analyze This (1999)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Bad Influence (1990)
- Barnyard (2006)
- Beer for my Horse (2008)
- Blue Like Jazz (2012)
- Bowfinger (1999)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- The Brothers Grimm (2005)
- The Burbs (1989)
- Chinese Box (1997)
- Clue (1985)
- Criminal Law (1989)
- Dead Man Walking (1995)
- Doctor Dolittle (1997)
- Drive Me Crazy (1999)
- Drop Zone (1994)
- East is East (1999)
- End of Days (1999)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Event Horizon (1997)
- Fatal Instinct (1993)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- Hard Rain (1998)
- Hellboy (2004)
- Hot Boyz (2000)
- House of D (2005)
- Immigration Tango (2011)
- Into the West (2005)
- Men with Brooms (2002)
- Mindhunters (2004)
- Mr. Majestyk (1974)
- Mutant Species (1995)
- My Left Foot (1989)
- Nanny Mcphee (2006)
- Nurse 3D (2014)
- Over the Top (1987)
- Panic (2000)
- Prancer (1989)
- Primal Fear (1996)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Remember the Goal (2016)
- Restoration (2016)
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
- Spawn (1997)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Tamara (2006)
- Trainspotting (1996)
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008)