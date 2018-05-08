We're at Google I/O 2018, where the Mountain View company is challenging our imagination with all the great plans it has in store for the future. Those plans include new changes for Google Play and everything in it. What big changes are coming to Google Play this year? It appears Google Play won't be getting many user-facing changes in the here and now, with Google's latest updates serving developers. That's okay, because it'll make it easier for those developers to create better apps, and users from all over will feel the benefits in time. Google Play Instant gets even better

Any developer who wants to offer their app up in instant form can do so starting today. While most developers could create Instant apps since 2017, it was only recently that game developers could get in on the fun, and now Google is looking to make life even easier for them. With today's announcements, developers will be able to offer Instant apps and games with up to 10MB worth of assets, which means they can offer more rich functionality and deeper gameplay without requiring a download. Other changes include a Unity plugin, support for progressive downloads, and the ability to tap into Android's NDK to offer smooth, fluid games in an instant. Google is also adding support for augmented reality features for Instant apps, so it'll be a quick affair for someone without the Ikea app to check out some new furniture in their home. For the uninitiated, Google Play Instant makes it possible to use these apps for one-off fringe scenarios, such as if you want to read exclusive stories, check out a recipe while you're whipping up dinner, try out a game you saw in a Facebook ad, or if you just want to try out a new app without having to go through the hassle of downloading it. Improved beta testing One of Google Play's best features is support for alpha and beta testing, but the company seems to think simplification is necessary. Instead of being able to create both open and closed tests for alpha and beta versions of an app, there are now just three stages: Internal: This is meant for the developers' own use with employees or a predefined group of dedicated testers.

These are now invitation-only tests for users who want to be on the cutting edge. Open Beta: Users can download beta versions freely. This streamlined approach will make life easier for both developers and users to understand not only what they're getting into but how they treat each stage of the testing process. Reduced download sizes with Dynamic Delivery