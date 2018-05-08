Google Lens was one of the bigger announcements last year, with the promise to make searching for something as easy as pointing your smartphone at it. Since last October, though, Google Lens has slipped into the shadowy background, (very) slowly improving but being largely ignored as Google Lens was largely a Pixel-exclusive feature. We've been waiting and waiting for Google Lens to escape this beta period and come to more phones.

Wait no more, my friends. the day is here.

What was announced with Google Lens at I/O 2018?

Firstly, Google Lens is coming to a lot more phones, as Google is making Lens directly available in the camera app on "supported devices" from several manufacturers like Motorola, Xiaomi, and OnePlus.

In addition, Google Lens is getting more features as is continues to combine with Google Assistant, like real-world copy-paste, better recognition for clothes and home decor, and real-time search results.

What all is Google Lens actually going to be able to do now?