Google Home and Assistant have seen a lot of attention over the past couple years, and while we didn't get any Home-specific announcements at I/O this time around, Google had plenty to say about the Assistant. Here are all of them! What did Google announce for Google Home? Google Home announcements at I/O were – non-existent. It was announced that the first Smart Displays from Lenovo, JBL, and LG will begin shipping in July, but Google didn't have anything to say specifically about its own Home lineup. Those announcements will likely be coming in the fall at the company's hardware event, so stay tuned for that. What did Google announce for Google Assistant? With that said, there was plenty announced for the Google Assistant. Google announced that Assistant is currently being used on over 500 million devices, and by the end of 2018, will support 30+ languages in 80 different countries. It can call businesses for you

Without a doubt, one of the biggest announcements from I/O was Google Duplex. Whether you want to call and book an appointment at a hair salon, make a reservation at a restaurant, or something else, the Assistant can actually call the business on your behalf and get everything squared away. In one example, Google showed someone asking the Assistant to make them a haircut appointment on Tuesday morning anytime between 10 and 12. The Assistant will then call your desired salon, talk to the person on the other end, make the appointment, and then add it to your calendar. Google Duplex is what powers this whole process, and it's downright fascinating to watch. The Assistant says "uh" and "um" just like a real person, can ask follow-up questions, and more. It's hard to explain just how bonkers this is myself, so do yourself a favor and watch the video above. It's crazy. 6 new voices

Google introduced a male voice for the Assistant last October, and starting today, you can now choose between six different voices to help give your Assistant a personal touch. From the Settings page in the Google app, tap on Settings under the Google Assistant page, tap on Preferences, and then Assistant voice. The new voices are rolling out to users now, so if you still only see two options, give it some time and check again later. Later this year, Google will also allow you to change your Assistant's voice to none other than John Legend's. You can ask follow-up questions without having to say "Hey, Google" each time