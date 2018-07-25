Let us just put things like this: Between Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and Hulu in August, there are just too many new movies and shows that we can't list them all here. (We can, however, list them at CordCutters.com, so hit those links below.)

But, really, August means we're finally going to get to see John Krasinski as Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video. OK, at the end of August, but still in August. It can't come soon enough. (It's also the first time we'll see Amazon content with Dolby Atmos audio!)

Netflix has a new gem from Matt Groening (as in The Simpsons) in Disenchantment, and there's a new season of The Ozarks as well.

As for Hulu? Well. There's also a ton of great content — movies, shows and more. In a word? Terminator!

Read: What's new on Netflix in August 2018

Also: What's new on Prime Video for August 2018

More: What's new on Hulu for August 2018