It's been a full year since I last gave you a peek into my pockets for a tour of MrMobile's Everyday Carry. That's equivalent to four years on the planet Mercury, seven years for the common canine — and roughly a century when it comes to mobile technology. In that time, I've traded Windows Mobile for BlackBerry; shed the Microsoft Band in favor of some even bigger smartwatches; and upgraded to the new iPad Pro, while leaving my MacBook as-is. Oh, and I bought a wallet at a comic book store. Because YOLO, or something.
So whether you're seeking early ideas for Prime Day or just wondering what populates the pockets of a crazy contrarian like me, come check out the gadgetry that gets me where I'm going — in MrMobile's 2017 Everyday Carry!
Featured Products
- "Stay Mobile, My Friends" T-Shirt
- Star Trek Bluetooth Communicator
- BlackBerry KEYone
- Casio ProTrek WSD-F20
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5
- LG G6
- Huawei/Honor Selfie Stick/Tripod
- DJI Osmo Mobile
- LG Watch Sport
- Microsoft Surface Book with Performance Base at Amazon
- Bose QC35
- Sony MDR-1000X
- Herschel Supply Charlie Wallet
- KeySmart
- Ring Theory Sesame Ring
- TYLT Energi Pro Battery Backpack at Amazon
