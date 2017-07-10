It's been a full year since I last gave you a peek into my pockets for a tour of MrMobile's Everyday Carry. That's equivalent to four years on the planet Mercury, seven years for the common canine — and roughly a century when it comes to mobile technology. In that time, I've traded Windows Mobile for BlackBerry; shed the Microsoft Band in favor of some even bigger smartwatches; and upgraded to the new iPad Pro, while leaving my MacBook as-is. Oh, and I bought a wallet at a comic book store. Because YOLO, or something.

So whether you're seeking early ideas for Prime Day or just wondering what populates the pockets of a crazy contrarian like me, come check out the gadgetry that gets me where I'm going — in MrMobile's 2017 Everyday Carry!

Featured Products