A gear bag can be an important part of any tech lover's kit; carrying around a bunch of cool electronics is easier (and safer) with a good place to stash it all. For me, it's a little different since I'm in a wheelchair. It means I can carry around a large bag that isn't for everyone, for example, and become the one-stop shop you need sometimes.

Things are a bit different here

I'm in a wheelchair in case you didn't know. That can make for a lot of ... difficulties in daily life — stairs are my archnemesis, for instance. But when it comes to carrying around a bunch of gear it isn't so bad. A big bag like the Timbuk2 XXL Messenger or pack slung across the rear bars on my chair means I can carry a diverse selection of things that someone who had to actually carry around in a bag on their shoulder might not want to. I'm the guy to ask if you need a pair of pliers or a flashlight because these are the sort of things I carry around to take advantage of that extra weight limit.