Reddit user Tomathy101 battled the idea of finding better tracking for the PlayStation Eye Camera by changing the height in which it was set up. He argues that, as a man who is over 6 feet tall, that his tracking has improved since he has raised his camera well above his head level. So we did some experiments to confirm or deny this based on the heights of different people. So, if you've been curious go on below to see if this would work for you!

Your height makes a difference

While conducting this experiment I tested the tracking problems on the height range of three different people; An 8-year-old child, a 5"0 adult, and a 6"3 adult. This was to test the theory that maybe the camera doesn't need to be at a 7"0 height for everyone, and perhaps just a little above your head in general.

This theory was proved right correct. A person of 6"3 had the best tracking performance when the PlayStation Camera was at 7"0 of height, while the person of 5"0 suffered even worse tracking with the camera at the same height. To elaborate, this means that the set-up requirement for someone of a significantly different height than you will absolutely be different.

Setting up your PlayStation Eye Camera for better tracking