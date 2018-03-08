If you live in the United States and are looking to join a new wireless carrier, you've got a few different options to choose from. Each carrier comes with its own unique set of pros and cons, and this can make choosing just one over the rest a difficult decision.
One of the Android Central forum members is looking to upgrade to the Galaxy S9, and while they're currently on Verizon, they're wondering if they should stick with Big Red or jump ship to something else.
Plenty of other people in the community were quick to respond, and these are just a few of the top answers.
gibsonb203-07-2018 10:02 AM“
Well... It depends on your location how good certain ones would be. I think Verizon has the best comprehensive coverage nationwide. AT&T has good coverage as well. In my area, Sprint is horrible and T-Mobile is pretty crappy too. If you're mainly in an urban area, you shouldn't have issues with any of them. Further out, AT&T and Verizon are probably you're best bet.Reply
tube51703-07-2018 10:28 AM“
Do you travel alot? T-Mobile is great in my area(home and work) but for travel, it's still not as good as Verizon. I don't travel much but when I went out to the mountains/camping, the people w/Verizon were able to call out while I had no signal anywhere on the campgroundReply
wookiee2cu03-07-2018 03:33 PM“
As others have said, depends on your location. I would ask your friends who their provider is and if they have any reception issues. Also depends if you travel alot. I'm with T-Mobile in the Seattle area and it's great in the city but once I head over the mountain pass I'll lose reception for a while. I used to be with AT&T and their coverage was better in the mountains but I would still lose...Reply
Retinella03-07-2018 03:53 PM“
If you like Verizon's coverage but hate Verizon, Xfinity Mobile would be a great option. I am on Xfinity Mobile and I love it. It's $45/month for unlimited data (throttled at 22GB, obviously) but then you get millions of WiFi hotspots with it. I'm paying the same amount on Xfinity Mobile as I did on T-Mobile. On T-Mobile, I was not on a device payment plan. The price was just service and data. On...Reply
Now, we want to hear from you – Which U.S. carrier do you think is the best?
