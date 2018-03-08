If you live in the United States and are looking to join a new wireless carrier, you've got a few different options to choose from. Each carrier comes with its own unique set of pros and cons, and this can make choosing just one over the rest a difficult decision.

One of the Android Central forum members is looking to upgrade to the Galaxy S9, and while they're currently on Verizon, they're wondering if they should stick with Big Red or jump ship to something else.

Plenty of other people in the community were quick to respond, and these are just a few of the top answers.