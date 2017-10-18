Where do you prefer your phone's power and volume buttons to be placed?
Has this ever happened to you: you upgrade phones only to spend the next few days pitifully jabbing your finger at a spot the old power button used to be? The proposition sounds like the beginning of a terrible late-night infomercial, but it's something I've been thinking about over the past few days: where do I prefer my phone's power and volume buttons?
The last four phones I've tested, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, Sony Xperia XZ1, and Google Pixel 2 XL, all have different placements for their power and volume buttons, and I can't decide which one I prefer the most (or least, I guess).
The Galaxy Note 8 separates the power and volume buttons, putting the former on the right and the latter on the left. To me, this is the obvious solution, as the delineation is unambiguous — regardless of orientation, or whether the phone is in my pocket, I can change the volume without looking at the phone.
The Xperia XZ1 puts the volume rocker above the power key, which is centered on the right side of the phone. This is my second favorite placement, as I tend to hold the phone near the bottom, so it's easy to turn on and off the phone (and in Sony's case, hit the fingerprint sensor at the same time) without drastically shifting my hand.
It also helps when the handset itself isn't gigantic.
The LG V30 puts the power button on the back, embedded in the fingerprint sensor. This makes sense when combined with the company's on-screen gestures — when flat on a table, you can just double tap anywhere on the screen to turn it on, and double-tap the notification area to turn it off at any time.
The volume buttons lie on the left side of the chassis, which can be a bit disorienting, but it's not really a big deal.
The Pixel 2 XL's combination — power button on top of the volume on the right side — is my least favorite of all of them. (Actually, that's not true — power button on the left side of the phone, as per the Alcatel Idol 3 and 4 series, is an abomination and should not even be considered here.)
As phones get bigger, it makes sense to keep the power key as close to where the thumb naturally rests while holding the device, but the Pixel 2 XL forces you to shift upwards to hit it. I don't care how good that orange button looks (and my goodness does it look great!), it's still a poor choice, in my opinion.
I'm probably leaving out a couple combinations that have appeared in the Android world over the years, and I'm also not taking into account devices like the Moto Z2 Force where the front-facing fingerprint sensor doubles as a power button.
What's your take on all this? Let me know in the comments and see if we can come to some sort of consensus (hah!).
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL review: The new standard
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
What's the best power and volume button placement on a phone?
I like the Samsung solution the best
My favorite are the volume buttons on the left and the power button on the right as Samsung and Apple place them.
On a side note, I'd love to see a lot more phones feature a dedicated camera shutter button like on Sony phones.
Also, I'm left handed, so I'm not to plussed when all the buttons are shoved on the freaking right side.
As I sit here typing about how I hate Samsung's set up and love setups like on the U11 or Pixel, I just read your comment and held my S8 with my left hand and all of a sudden it feels perfect. It's easy to forget not everybody is a righty. ..
I'm a righty but only use phones with my left hand so I'm just weird I guess. I'm with you on the setups I love.
I don't care as much about whether the power button or volume rocker is on top, but I 100% prefer both to be on the right side.
Probably THE #1 most annoying thing about my Galaxy s8 (yes more than the FPS location) is that when I prop my phone up on its side, I have to choose between not being able to change the volume or turn the screen off without picking it up.
Additionally, the volume rocker being so high up on the left makes it a PITA to reach when needed. Button placement is Samsung's biggest design flaw in my opinion.
Yess having the buttons on the same side is preferred for me.
With the XZ1 Compact, I find myself still tapping the volume button when I mean to tap power because I'm used to it being that high lol
I had the same problem when I changed from Moto G4 Plus (power above, volume below) to Moto G5 Plus (volume above, power below)
I liked LG's previous methods, with everything on the back; everything felt intuitive to me.
Almost forgot about this. Definitely liked everything on the back with nice clean sides. Good times...
This was the best implementation: from G2 to G4
Completely agreed. Losing that was the only down side of going from the G4 to the Nexus 6P.
While I didn't really MIND the G3 placement, I think I prefer the G6, with the volume on the side. That feels more natural for me.
My favorite is the one that LG used to have in their flagships, it was so comfortable to mi when the volume keys were on the back on the phone and the power button was just in the center of the volume keys, sad they get rid of that combination since the LG G5.
That combination was something that differentiated them from the rest and it was unique.
Volume left, power right. It's probably not the best, but it is what I'm used to.
It's incredibly rare I actually press the power button though... Probably less than once a week.
I am always hitting the power button on my Nexus 6P when trying for the volume buttons. There needs to be more space between them or move the power button some here else. I for get which phone it was that had the power button on top, that worked great for me.
Daniel be damned! I prefer power on top-right and volume on right. But, I'm left handed. I'm sure it's a much different experience for you righties.
I'm right-handed and I agree with you.
Power on right, volume on left. Any other way is retarded
i don't know about ya'll, but for some reason i now feel like I need one of those blue hands!
All on one side, just so long as they are separated a bit. Both sides is ridiculously challenging when you prop your phone on it's side or if you use a phone holder(some, not all) in your car.
I really don't care about the power button.
The volume buttons belong on the right.
My LG G6 puts them on the left which has taken some getting used to.
I love LG's power button/fingerprint scanner combo on the back. I prefer volume on the left side.
LG V30. Once you get used to having the power button there it is hard to go back. But I'll try when my Pixel XL comes in VERY SOON! I also like that combining it with the fingerprint sensor that is one less button to accidentally press.
I personally like the power and volume on the back like on the lg G4 and the finger print sensor and the front like the galaxy s7
Best is keeping them separated. My favorite hardware feature about iPhones is the mute switch. I don't understand why Android OEMs don't take a page from OnePlus and copy that. It's so convenient to just be able to mute my phone from my pocket.
left or right side, but both on the same side
I honestly prefer having the power button and volume rocker on separate sides like the Samsung example. It drives me nuts when I go to turn the volume up while watching a movie only to have my screen go black and have to unlock my phone! This is a terrible design and many Android devices go this route. Thanks a lot Google for continuing the madness. Maybe they'll change it up with the Pixel 3...
I like the way OnePlus does it
For the rest, where every they put it, I get used to it after a week or 2 of frustration
"Has this ever happened to you: you upgrade phones only to spend the next few days pitifully jabbing your finger at a spot the old power button used to be?"
No. You?
I never use the power button, so I really don't care where it is.
The LG G3 button placement was really convenient after I got used to it.
I like volume rocker on the left and power button on the right...
I like G6 button placement also
"The Galaxy Note 8 separates the power and volume buttons, putting the former on the right and the latter on the left. To me, this is the obvious solution"
"The volume buttons lie on the left side of the chassis, which can be a bit disorienting"
Do you ever go back to read your own stuff?
Power on one side volume on the other and both fairly high up on the phone so they can easily be mounted like in a car without pressing a button but still be centered. Basically like the Nexus 5. I don't mind if the power is on top either like the older HTC phones. Having them both on the same side is probably the least desirable but I am guessing it's the cheapest and easiest which is why manufacturers do it the way they do.
I prefer the power button on the top, out of the way. The volume buttons depends on the type of case I am using. Usually I prefer the volume on the left, but if I am using a wallet case this makes them difficult to get to so they would be better on the right.
I like Sony's Xperias (and previously, Nokia's Lumias). I've gotten used to gripping my phone where my finger/thumb rests on or near to the power button.
I also really love having a camera shutter button. :)
I wish LG had left there volume buttons on the back.So much easier for small fat hands.
I like Honor 8. It has the fingerprint scanner on the back which effectively turns the phone on. But it also has a powerbutton on the right side so I can turn it on while it's lying down. Although I then have to use a pin/pattern. That said I prefer my volume buttons on the right side and no power button on the same side. Do't know how that will work out..
im happy with my lg v30, thanks though android authority.
I prefer to have both buttons on the right side (I'm right handed, and always hold the phone in my left hand). My index finger easily reaches the power buttons, and either the index or middle finger can easily manipulate the volume rocker, though to be honest I don't adjust sound in portrait orientation very much (I pretty much leave my phone on vibrate unless I'm watching something, and then the phone is horizontal and I MUCH prefer the volume button to be on top, where I can see it).
My favorite power button placement was on top.
* Never confused with volume
* Easy to press when grabbing the phone
* No reason why it couldn't go back there now that we use the fingerprint scanner as power 95% of the time.
On the sides
i like Samsung, I can pick up my phone in either hand and my fingers can go to the proper places without checking it often,
I'm a bit ambidextrous. how ever; so I without thinking I grab my phone and it's pretty much always in the same spot. Honestly after this I had to test it. in and out of each pocket, my desk, and off the charger. I also have larger hands, I would say. So in all grabbing's a finger was always on power to turn it on. Maybe it's because I'm used to it. but having the buttons separated I'm not hitting the wrong button and can easily check my notifications and pocket the phone again.
If I had smaller fingers maybe having both on one side would be a benefit but given I can brush my middle finger with my thumb holding my S7 it's a plus for the separation