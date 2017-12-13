Check out the music apps our forum users recommend the most.

As popular as music streaming services have become, there's still a large group of people that have local media files they prefer to listen to instead. This is a great route to take if you want to be able to listen to your tunes offline and don't want to pay a monthly subscription fee, and when it comes to Android, there are a ton of different apps out there that are aimed at making your music listening experience as awesome as possible.

Our forum users recently got into a discussion about which music app they like the best, and these are some of the top answers.

dmark44 12-08-2017 06:41 PM “ Shuttle+ was the one I stuck with on my past phone. It has a nice, clean material design interface. I tried PowerAmp, Rocket and N7. Reply

nelamvr6 12-09-2017 11:33 AM “ PowerAmp Pro. I was using Neutron for a while, but had lots of distortion over BT. PowerAmp has it all, sounds great, manages my library perfectly. Nothing to dislike. It works, and works well. Reply

N4Newbie 12-09-2017 02:08 PM “ Okay, you piqued my curiosity with this one, so I downloaded and installed. I like the material design; Shuttle is far and away prettier than my go-to player, PowerAmp. But, one thing I know I would miss with Shuttle is PowerAmp's "Queue" function. Think of it as a one-time playlist of sorts. When I hit the gym in the morning, for example, I pick a couple of albums and enqueue them, turn... Reply

Joe Zambito 12-09-2017 05:37 PM “ Currently using Poweramp. Nothing can compare. I have been getting standby drain but easily fixed by a force stop of the app. Just a heads up. Reply

hpilot 12-12-2017 12:03 PM “ Rocket Player together with iSyncr is by far the best player I have used - love it! Reply

How about you – What's your favorite music player app?

Join the conversation in the forums!