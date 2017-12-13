Check out the music apps our forum users recommend the most.
As popular as music streaming services have become, there's still a large group of people that have local media files they prefer to listen to instead. This is a great route to take if you want to be able to listen to your tunes offline and don't want to pay a monthly subscription fee, and when it comes to Android, there are a ton of different apps out there that are aimed at making your music listening experience as awesome as possible.
Our forum users recently got into a discussion about which music app they like the best, and these are some of the top answers.
dmark4412-08-2017 06:41 PM“
Shuttle+ was the one I stuck with on my past phone. It has a nice, clean material design interface. I tried PowerAmp, Rocket and N7.Reply
nelamvr612-09-2017 11:33 AM“
PowerAmp Pro. I was using Neutron for a while, but had lots of distortion over BT. PowerAmp has it all, sounds great, manages my library perfectly. Nothing to dislike. It works, and works well.Reply
N4Newbie12-09-2017 02:08 PM“
Okay, you piqued my curiosity with this one, so I downloaded and installed. I like the material design; Shuttle is far and away prettier than my go-to player, PowerAmp. But, one thing I know I would miss with Shuttle is PowerAmp's "Queue" function. Think of it as a one-time playlist of sorts. When I hit the gym in the morning, for example, I pick a couple of albums and enqueue them, turn...Reply
Joe Zambito12-09-2017 05:37 PM“
Currently using Poweramp. Nothing can compare. I have been getting standby drain but easily fixed by a force stop of the app. Just a heads up.Reply
hpilot12-12-2017 12:03 PM“
Rocket Player together with iSyncr is by far the best player I have used - love it!Reply
How about you – What's your favorite music player app?
Blackplayer Ex is my favorite among play store.
Streaming is nice, but I will NEVER stop carrying my music collection on my devices. As in never, ever, ever. And for Android, that means Pi Music Player, or Rocket Player. The Samsung music player is a very nice, barebones app to use as well, but only if you have a Sammy device, which I currently do not.
I too will never stop carrying my music on my phone no matter how cheap data rates become.
HTC's music app is nice.
PowerAmp has to be the best music player. It's too bad I don't really use it since I have a music subscription with Google Play Music.
I used shuttle + for a long time, but it doesn't work with Android Auto, so I had to switch to Google play music.
GoneMAD has been the best out of all of them for me. Very customizable and works with Android Auto. I have a very large collection and this works the best for me.
Poweramp here. Be using it since my old Optimus G.
music folder player is what i found not long ago aaand its great, from 432hz function to nice playlists
432hz is super important
I use Poweramp
Power Amp! Been using for years. Great app.
I love Samsung's music app. Gives me everything I need.
Use VLC for all the music I have on my phone, and predominantly Jango for streaming.