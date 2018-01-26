Our forum users recommend their top picks for iOS converts.
Whether you're talking about computers, phones, smartwatches, or anything else, switching from one operating system to another is never an easy task. Having to learn all of the ins, outs, and idiosyncrasies of a foreign platform takes a lot of time and patience, and this is especially true when making the jump from iOS to Android.
One of our forum users recently shared that their wife is ready to leave her iPhone 6S Plus for something in camp Android, and as you'd probably expect, the community was quick to come to the rescue with some of their top recommendations.
Here are just a few of the responses.
Tsepz_GP01-21-2018 02:55 AM“
Give the LG V30 a good look, it's a fantastic device, very underrated. I currently have a Huawei Mate10 Pro on review and it's fantastic to, incredibly fast and smooth, Battery life is phenomenal. I'd actually suggest that if she does not mind paying full price, then going for a Mate10 Pro, but if she does mind, look at the LG V30 and HTC U11+Reply
Morty226401-22-2018 01:52 PM“
Since your wife is coming off of iOS, I'd recommend the 5T as its close-to-stock experience will make the transition easier. However, I've also heard that Motorola is somewhat to stock as well; so the Moto Z2 Play or Z2 Force are solid options as well, IMO.Reply
RothmanJ01-22-2018 10:21 PM“
Do you like Huawei's phone? I highly recommend it to your wife as I am using Mate 9 which is really a good phone I've used ever. It has an easy to use interface and system. Then most attractive point is its double rear cameras, and if your wife loves taking self-portraits, it's also a good choice. But the only drawback I think it is too heavy for a girl. Anyway, I got accustomed to it.:-[Reply
D13H4RD2L1V301-25-2018 10:06 AM“
Here's an odd recommendation. The Essential Phone. It has gotten a ton of updates and it's a better phone than it was at launch, but it's still not entirely perfect. The software gremlins are more-or-less sorted but some still remain and while the camera app has improved, you will still need the Google Camera HDR+ port in order to get good images out of it. But if hardware design is your...Reply
Now, we'd like to hear from you – What Android phone would you recommend to someone coming from iOS?
Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL. It’s the best Android has to offer and comes with regular security and software updates.
Exactly. The closest thing to an iPhone experience is with a Pixel.
Plus the Pixel 2 has a UI that's almost as feature-free and brain dead as the iPhone UI.
^ This. 😁😉😉
Unless she wants to record video at 60fps 1080p, something your Note can't do very well.
What exactly do you consider "features"?
Yeah the most bland UI with no headphone jack or expandable storage. They will feel right at home. It would be the easiest for the elderly and little kid iPhone fan base to make the switch..
I would agree the Pixel is the closest android phone to an iPhone. As long as you get a good one.
No bells no whistles it just works.
Very fast even after 12 months and gets software updates.
Designed with no regard for aesthetics. A tool to be used not a toy to be played with.
Samsung Active S8. Great phone. Rugged and great battery life.
The iPixel.
Because it's an iPhone rip-off with all that's bad about the iPhone, so you'll feel right at home: little customisation, no microSD expansion, overpriced to no end, far inferior to many of the real Android flagships.
+1 So have to agree with your comments!
Haters gon hate
I cannot disagree with your statement. It was exactly how I felt when i transitioned from the Note 8 to the Pixel 2XL. I used the XL for a couple of month. The Note 8 was better in every aspect except 4 areas: camera, front facing speakers, software updates and battery life.
I switched back to the Note 8, but for some reason...If i had the chance, I'd go back to the XL in a heartbeat. The main reason is that amazing camera it has. I'm not a professional photographer, so I don't have a fancy DSLR, just an inexpensive low-range to mid-range DSLR, and lemme tell you....shooting pics and video on the XL is soooo much more enjoyable for me and the results are impressive. the Pixel line really is a no-thrills device. it lacks a lot of features, and yet costs are unreasonably high for such a device....but even so...it's a device i enjoyed using
The Pixel 2 is the cheapest new flagship you can buy outside of maybe the OnePlus 5.
Just pick the most overrated Android device. They'll eat that @#$% up.
Samsung s8 or s8 plus very well supported as of late. Or wait 3 months and see what the s9 has to offer
Anything but a Galaxy
Agreed, recently got rid of my note 8 for a pixel 2 xl. I never realized what a pita it was to transfer data from a Samsung to another device and vice versa except when using a pixel. It was incredibly simple with no issues with Google drive either. (Note 8 would not recognize Google drive so would not pickup my backups when setting up phone).
Note 8 is a solid phone, may be more than you need but 6g of ram is nice
Pixel 2 for sure. They need something a 80 year old can use with ease.
Also their customer service is A+ which is something they are used to with Apple.
I came from a 6S and went with the Pixel 2 XL. I went that route because it has stock Android and gets monthly updates. Coming from Apple, where you get lots of updates, that was important to me. Good experience so far but definitely a learning curve, even after being a BlackBerry fangirl for many years before hitting the iPhone.
switched to pixel2 after 4 years of samsuck phones, feel like a free man breathing free air.
previously it was tolerating bloatware, crapware, awfully skinned android they call samsuck experience, tons of useless apps, and no updates. ok.. maybe 1 update, and that's it. that update was already obsolete even before it was made available OTA. that's how long it took samsuck to push out updates. lots of apps didn't work properly as they should (example, pushbullet failed to send notification unless launch the app everyday)
pixel2 however..the stock android experience was so exhilarating coming from samsuck, i'm never going back to any skinned android, ever.
Pixel 2 / 2XL.
In the ways that Android is better than Apple, it's totally an Android phone.
In the ways that Apple is better than Android, it's as close as we're probably ever going to get in the Android space to Apple.
There is no absolutely perfect best of both worlds compromise / middle ground. That's called a Unicorn. But I absolutely stand fast by my belief that the Pixel is absolutely the closest thing to that fantastical mythical creature as can be had this side of the fantasy / reality line.
If you're running for your life from Apple and want to get as far as you can, bypass the Pixel. If you didn't like being so closely tied to Apple and don't want to be so with Google, skip the Pixel. If you actually wish to get lost in the weeds of abstract, quirky, novel Android features and devices, skip this device. If you have a highly specialized critical need that a different hand set does better, then yeah, go ahead and go that way instead. If, like Apple, you want a status symbol by having the most recognized and popular handset, well, that's still Samsung for the time being. If you're gonna root your phone, well, then do whatever the heck you want, because it doesn't matter!...
...for everyone else coming from Apple to Android, there's Pixel, the first one at the door to greet you when you come over.
Disclosure: Historically, I've tended to go back and forth between Apple and Android, because ultimately, I like both platforms, but see neither as perfect. Also, my last phone was an iPhone 6 plus. But my current phone is a Pixel 2XL, and precisely because I like both platforms, and I believe this is the closest I'll ever come to having both platforms all in one device, I may have just found my "forever home", and may even never leave the line (or the ecosystem) ever again.
I mean, unless the Pixel line goes to crap, or unless something ever comes out that's worth a damn at all that's called "Surface", those two outcomes may well be the only two things that may ever move me out of #teampixel ever again! :-)
And if you're on Apple, but are looking to switch, if you're looking for something that's different enough to be exciting, but similar enough to still be sorta comfortable, that brings you as much of what's good about Android as possible, while simultaneously preserving as much of what's good about Apple that's possible under the circumstances....then have I got the phone for you!! :-D
Cheers!