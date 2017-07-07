You probably have everything you need to use Google Home.

Google Home aims to make your life easier, but you will need a few things in order to use it. Don't worry though, chances are you already have access to the three integral parts of using Google Home. We've got the details for you here.

Internet, account, and apps

There are three prerequisites you need to possess before using Google Home:

Internet service and an in-home Wi-Fi connection

A Google account

Apps to connect the service to

The odds are that you already have Wi-Fi where you plan to use Google Home, a Google account, and apps that are compatible with Google Home installed on your phone. If this is the case, then you've already done the hard work of making sure that you have everything necessary to use Google Home.

You'll use your Google Account as authentication of who you are when linking apps, making purchases, or accessing your Google Play library. Once you plug Google Home in and set it up, it'll use the internet in order to access goods and services, as well as answer any questions you have. No Wi-Fi means no Google Home services.

Last but certainly not least are the apps you'll want to link with Google Home. These apps include Spotify or Pandora for music, as well as apps for your connected home (like Nest or Hue). By connecting to your existing account, you're able to connect to everything from a single hub. Probably the most important app to use with Google Home, though, is IFTTT which can let you use Google Home and your connected accessories to personalize your experience.

How to connect Google home and IFTTT

Questions?

Do you have questions about what is needed in order to use Google Home? Are you having issues getting set up? Let us know in the comments below!