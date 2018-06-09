It's been a busy week in the world of cord-cutting. Amazon rolled out the Fire TV Cube, which could well replace a couple of pieces of hardware in many living rooms. And Apple announced some fairly significant updates to Apple TV 4K — but they won't be ready for public consumption until the fall.
And understandably, many of us are thinking about chef/author/host/badass Anthony Bourdain this weekend. There's still time to catch his Parts Unknown series on Netflix before it's off that service.
Here's the rundown of what you need to read:
- Amazon Fire TV Cube is here: It's as if an Amazon Echo and Fire TV had a baby. Or something. We've got everything you need to know so far, including which Fire TV is right for you.
- What to do when your smart TV goes dumb: We're seeing more sets with full-blown operating systems, like Android TV, webOS, Roku and Fire OS. But what happens when the TV manufacturer abandons the set before its time?
- Apple's gorgeous screensavers on Android TV: Yes, you can do it. And, yes, you'll want it.
- Sonos Beam is a less-expensive Sonos sound bar: Sonos isn't known for inexpensive products. And while $399 ain't cheap, the Beam is a welcome addition to the lineup.
- Apple TV 4K will get Dolby Atmos support: Dolby Atmos is the coolest audio feature you probably don't have yet. (It takes compatible hardware, speakers, and source material.) But it's coming to Apple TV 4K this fall.