We've got a big week ahead, with the impending release of the Amazon Fire TV Cube. On one hand, we pretty much know what to expect — it's the marriage of an Echo Dot and an Fire TV. But what we don't yet know is how well it'll all work together. And do you really want to control that much with your voice? We'll see.
But that's what's next. This is what you might have missed this week on CordCutters.com.
- Scary headlines about Fire TV malware: Look, the ADB.miner thing is only a problem if you make it one.
- The 2018 World Cup is under way! The World's biggest sporting event is under way and easily streamable. We've got your full first-round schedule.
- The best over-the-air streaming box: We put HDHomerun, Tablo and AirTV up against each other. Controversy ensues!
- What's new on Amazon Prime Video for July: You can never know what's coming up too early — we've got next months listings ready to go!
- Should we talk about the weather? It's strangely harder than it should be to watch The Weather Channel if you've cut the cord.
- Watch out for fake Chromecasts: You'd think Amazon would be better about stopping this sort of thing.