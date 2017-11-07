Let the speculation begin.
Just like with every entry in Samsung's Note series, this year's Galaxy Note 8 is one of the best large phones that money can buy. It's got a beautiful display, more than enough software features, some of the fastest silicon around, and a pair of rock-solid rear cameras.
The Note 8 is still a relatively young handset, but even so, some of our forum users have already got to talking about what they'd like to see in next year's Galaxy Note 9. It'll likely be a few more months before the rumor mill for the phone really kicks into full gear, but in any case, here's what some of you had to say.
bialy11-05-2017 06:28 PM“
Dimensions - same width but not as tall. Less heavy in weight. Fingerprint scanner on front. Let's forget about the curved screen.Reply
vwite11-05-2017 06:49 PM“
same screen but less bezels to make it a little less tall, front fingerprint under display and removable battery (in my dreams lol, that last one not gonna happen)Reply
tarpon611-05-2017 06:50 PM“
I like the curved screen. The Note8 is the best ever, but lets blow everyone away with the 9. Keep the phone the same height but a little wider to get back to a 16:9 aspect. Get ride of the thin bottom bezel, shrink the top even further. Embedded front finger print scanner. Stereo speakers. Increase the camera zoom. 256 gb standard. 4000 mah battery.Reply
Nakrohtap11-05-2017 07:21 PM“
I want the best camera sensor out there. Something like 1/2" or bigger sensor, f1.4, 4x telephoto. Since it's a wish list, I want indestructible glass on the screen. Is that too much to ask for $1,000? If you add stereo speakers, I would assume the battery size would need to suffer as a consequence. So, if that's the case, I'll stick with the mono speaker.Reply
RobSteal11-05-2017 09:32 PM“
In no particular order: 1) 4000mah or greater battery 2) Stereo Speakers 3) At LEAST 128GB onboard storage 4) Remove bottom bezel, thinner top bezel, & side bezel too (my Note 7 had thinner side bezels) 5) Fingerprint scanner on-screen 6) 32-bit Quad DAC 7) Different colors (Red would be nice) 8) Differentiation in physical appearance from S9Reply
We know it's pretty early to start talking about this, but we still want to know – What would you like to see in the Galaxy Note 9?
Reader comments
Stock Android, a 4,000 mAh battery, the FPS on the back where it's supposed to be, and front-firing speakers with BoomSound type audio.
Agreed
I prefer Samsung's UX over stock Android, only if they could improve on the so called micro-delays while in operation. The UX is smooth and lag free for the most part. 4000mah battery would be a welcome change but I don't believe Samsung would be concentrating on fitting that large of a battery on it, they might be able to pull it off if they can integrate the FPS under the screen. What I would really want in the next Note or Sx series device is improving their otherwise stellar camera algorithms for portrait photography.
Thankfully stock Android will never happen
Stock Android is pretty much not gonna happen for Samsung at this stage.
They’re still very much using their skin and it’s not going to end anytime soon unless Google suddenly forces everyone to go stock or bust, which I would actually dislike to see.
Stock android and front speakers will not happen on a Samsung phone. That would be a pixel with a pen. If Samsung changed their os, it would be to something in house.
Aaaand . . a pixel with a pen would be just fine and dandy ;-)
A recent article on the s9 cites as a reason for possible headphone jack removal "the constant push for thinner devices" . . I'd like to know who the h*** these people are always referring to, most regular folks I read in comment sections like these are *not* asking for thinner devices. A few years ago? Sure. But now, it's getting to the point that where it's hard to hold a phone comfortably if it's too thin. To each his/her own I guess, but I just can't see where losing a few fractions of a mm is worth losing a port most people want. Maybe Bluetooth industry folks wanting to "nudge" us their direction?
You do know that if all phones lost their 3.5mm port it would force headphone companies to create a new cable that instead of a 3.5mm tip it's a USB type C
Yup, or force us to buy Bluetooth headphones . . .
Regarding tarpon6's comment in the story, remember what a 6.3 inch display at 16:9 screen ratio used to be called . . . . .
. . . . . a tablet ;-)
Not hating, just thought it was funny / ironic.
Xiaomi Mi Max and Samsung Mega 6.3 begs to differ, lol. I held a Mega a few years and that thing is HUGE.
I liked the capacitive buttons. Those on-screen buttons take away from the screen viewing pleasure and I don't mind 'a little' bezel on the bottom to hold onto something.
Just hide the buttons
Get rid of the curved screen.
Shrink the top and bottom bezel.
Get rid of the curved screen.
Keep the headphone jack.
Get rid of the curved screen.
A bit more battery.
Get rid of the curved screen.
Improve face recognition.
And get rid of the curved screen.
Optimal placement of the fingerprint reader is all I would change. As far as addititions, I would love to see the ir sensor make a return but we know that's not gonna happen.
Honestly, I just want the basic design of the Note8 with its flaws ironed out.
Oh, and the in-display finger scanner
"What would you like to see in the Galaxy Note 9?"
Well, first off, I expect it to be called the Galaxy "Note9", not the "Note 9". The current phone is called the "Note8", to distinguish itself from the "Note 8", which was a tablet.
You know, this stuff ain't rocket surgery.
Wow, that's some really serious stuff to get all lathered up about, sure am glad you pointed that out. #anal
Dual 6in 4k bezeless displays
Retain the size, no bezels, keep the screen curved, replace (or remove) the Bixby button and put finger scanner on the display. I'm not worried about the audio port being removed as long as I can use the USB-C with a converter!
I miss the wider screen also!! That was my deal breaker. Too tall and skinny.
I would like to see the FPS go away completely. It's obsolete.
blasphemy
I'll tell you what I don't want to see--any type of notch or screen cutout. Samsung has a patent for such a design.
The people asking for 16:9 to come back are crazy. 18:9 is so much nicer to hold and to be honest, they even fit in your pocket a lot easier.
I say keep the battery coming. It can never be large enough. Also, if the finger print scanner can't go under the screen, please center it in the back like the Pixels / LG's. I used that set up on my Nexus 6P and really liked it. It ended up being really useful because you could use it to scroll. Current placement is too much of a reach.
If they did go with a full screen "bezeless" I would love to see a small screen on the back like the Meizu Pro 7. That's the only change I would like to see. Yes I'm a full screen fan and would love to see that.
Tizen with the Android runtime. Show us what you can really do Samsung. People telling me your own software isn't garbage, so prove it.
Better keep the headphone jack
And maybe try to squeeze in a bigger battery
Dual speakers, front OIS, embedded fingerprint sensor in screen.
A headphone jack and fingerprint scanner.
Take either of those things away and I wont buy your product.
Samsung baby,
Just so you know, I won't be buying the N9. My N8 will be barely a year old, and still running like a champ.
But since a girl CAN dream: Keep the height, go a smidge wider. I don't care what they say, I like my Bixby. Keep it, and improve it.
Larger battery, if you must, but that's why I travel with a charger. Not a camera gal, but very impressed with N8, I expect more of the same.
Please keep headphone jack. Stereo speakers would be nice. If there must be a fps, why not have it before the lens?
Lastly, can we spice up the color palette a little?