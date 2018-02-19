For Essential's first foray into the smartphone world, the Essential Phone could have been a lot worse. The phone still has one of the best designs of any device on the market, its build quality is second-to-none, and relentless software updates have made the UI and camera performance considerably better than they were on day one.

Essential's already said that it's working on a successor to the Essential Phone, and while details on what to expect with the Essential Phone 2 are still up in the air, some of our forum users already started talking about what they'd like to see with it.

Here's what they had to say: