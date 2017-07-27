It's been over a month since the latest OnePlus flagship was released.
The OnePlus 5 has had its fair share of ups and downs in the weeks since it launched, but one thing is clear: people are interested in this phone. Whether they already have it, are on the fence about buying or know it just isn't the phone for them, the OnePlus 5 is in the discussion whenever we're talking about high-end phones.
The phone has a lot going for it — including its price, specs and software experience — but that doesn't mean it's going to be all things to all people. Especially at this $479 price point, OnePlus had to leave some things on the cutting room floor, and that means compromises. The camera is good rather than great, the hardware is a bit polarizing and some nice-to-have features like waterproofing aren't here.
Let's talk about changes — realistic or not.
We want to know which aspects of the OnePlus 5 you would change to make it a better phone in your eyes. Whether you have a OnePlus 5 in your pocket already, are considering buying one or have specific reasons why you didn't go with it, we're sure there are things you'd change to make it better for you. They don't necessarily have to be realistic changes, either — just hit us with what you would want in an ideal world.
Let us know your thoughts on changes to the OnePlus 5 in the comments, and you can continue the discussion in the forums as well!
OnePlus 5
- Complete OnePlus 5 review
- OnePlus 5 specs
- Which OnePlus 5 model should you buy?
- Camera comparison: OnePlus 5 vs. Galaxy S8
- The latest OnePlus 5 news
- Join the discussion in the forums
Reader comments
What would you change about the OnePlus 5?
A better camera. Other than that, maybe a properly fitted screen, 1080p is OK for me.
Make the screen 6+ inches and increase the battery size.
I think what you really want is a tablet sir.
This.
Unfortunately, 6" phone are a really niche product, I'm rocking one right now and its becoming harder and harder to jump to a new one. Only sensible upgrade right now is the Mate 9 at 5.9", Xiaomi Mi Maxx 2 at 6.44 but that's way to big already and then there is the upcoming Mate 10 that is hopefully around 5.9-6.2". My only drawback and the reason I haven't upgraded to those yet is that I love stock android and don't know if I can stand Emui and Miui.
Will probably hold on from upgrading for a year and see what pops up but if there is nothing I'll probably jump to a Mate phone.
The back of the phone is sooooo slippery, I already had to replace my screen because I drop it , and I don't like cases.
Improved camera and dual speakers.
Everything apart from OxygenOS.
Add waterproofing.
Only 3 things for me. The iPhone clone design, make it a 2K display, and increase the display size to at least 5.7 in. I really could care less about the camera since everything in the high-end is pretty close in quality.
Make it at least IP67 rated and I would have them fix what they broke so Android Auto works again. Those two things would be amazing.
I'm on T-Mobile which is friendly to BYOD such as One Plus. I have two One Plus (the Two is my last one). I finally returned to a standard Galaxy S7 for several reasons even though I hate the Samsung bloatware, etc. and really slow Android firmware version upgrades.
Phones like the One Plus do not have the optimizations to the Network Carrier that phones such as Samsung has. For example earlier One Plus doesn't support band 12 when Samsung does. There are other network tech such as 4x4 Mimo, etc that One Plus will be late to the game or not support. Obviously, Samsung is much larger company but if I am going to pay this much for the service and the phone I want to take advantage of everything I can.
I do not understand why the OnePlus doesn't park an Engineer in a seat at T-Mobile HQ and work with them to make sure they incorporate as much of the latest tech as they can. I see this as a huge shortcoming to using OnePlus and why despite my other reservations I returned to my S7 which with Nougat is still a pretty powerful and nice phone.
Also, I was very peeved that the USB-C port on the OnePlus Two only would work for charging and not support OTG and USB Audio for using a outboard DAC/Headphone amp. USB-C was a fail on their part.
My S7 supports wireless charging which I love. One Plus still does not.
OnePlus devices have supported band 12 since the OP2. The OP5 supports bands 2, 4, and 12, and is compliant with T-Mobile's Advanced Calling features.
my OP5 on T-Mobile had band 12 (all the bands my S8 does) + wifi calling and VOLTE work great!
Easy! i'd add a microSD slot.
IP68 rating, a better camera, and Verizon support.
Bingo! ^^this^^ 💯 %
A higher resolution screen... I'm actually fine with the screen as is, but I think it's time.
Full USB 3.1 on the USB-C port... It's a small and mostly unimportant thing, but it bugs me.
The price. I'd prefer it to be cheaper, but that's probably unrealistic.
Faster security patching. I think it's fine to be a couple of months out, but I'd like to see an update within a fortnight of a patch being released.
Other than that. Most of my issues are with android, not the device.
Pretty much everything l was going to say. I'd also add better, dual speakers.
I don't really care about dual speakers, but if they can stick a second one in the earpiece like HTC I'm all for it
The camera, the jelly screen problem, and add MicroSD slot. That would get me to buy it.
This isn't really something to "fix" about the OP5, but I'd just love to see another 5" model, with a current-gen 6xx processor rather than an old 8xx processor so it won't be abandoned so quickly.
Removable battery.
Waterproof and MicroSD. So, basically, a G6+
With a better processor, yes, I know
The design
Realistically? Jelly effect.
Ideally? Waterproofing and ditching the dual camera for the single OIS one on the 3T.
I'm going on the cliche route by saying the design and not because it looks like a certain phone but because I did like the design of its predecessors especially the look of Oneplus 3 they should have just improved on that.
I own one and am very happy with it. I would like SD card support like the Mate 9 and others do - one where you could have dual SIM or SIM and an SD would be perfect in my eyes.
I'd like waterproofing but it's not a necessity - especially as I think the price is as high as I'd like to see it go.
My screen is fine and I have not noted the jelly troubles that's been reported.
For me it's still the bang for the buck leader and my money is where my mouth is
If I had to change one thing, larger micron pixel sensor.
screen quality (1080p is ok), camera, and add ip67 or ip68 water resistance. And enough with the proprietary charger. I know OP has to make money on accessories, but make it at least compatible with QC 2.0 so I can use other QC chargers in my home and car. Otherwise, phenomenal phone! I love oxygen OS
As a 3T owner I'd say: a less derivative design, a bigger battery. That's pretty much it.
Essential Phone-ish edge display.
Eliminate capacitive buttons once and for all.
...front facing stereo speakers instead.
Exchange zoom for stabilization camera feature.
Eliminate camera bump by increasing thickness and housing a larger battery at the same time.
Replace multi-sim hardware for separate storage if possible.
Bring back native, sandstone finish. Perhaps color choices.
And stay far away from the iPhone orthopedic sex appeal aesthetic. Every phone should be shaped like a Nexus 4 or 5.
Wilde camera, like G5/6.
Better camera and water resistance.
I'd make it smaller and 1mm thicker so they could install the screen properly.
So I was in the market for one of these or the HTC U11 or the Sony Xperia XZ premium. Why did I go with the Sony instead of the OnePlus 5? Couple of reasons were the lack of SD card slot and the the lack of ip68 rating. Add to that their recent jelly effect issue and 911 issue, I just decided to go with a bigger name in the Sony. I think if at least it would have had the SD card slot I may have opted for that but since it didn't, I passed.