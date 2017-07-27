It's been over a month since the latest OnePlus flagship was released.

The OnePlus 5 has had its fair share of ups and downs in the weeks since it launched, but one thing is clear: people are interested in this phone. Whether they already have it, are on the fence about buying or know it just isn't the phone for them, the OnePlus 5 is in the discussion whenever we're talking about high-end phones.

The phone has a lot going for it — including its price, specs and software experience — but that doesn't mean it's going to be all things to all people. Especially at this $479 price point, OnePlus had to leave some things on the cutting room floor, and that means compromises. The camera is good rather than great, the hardware is a bit polarizing and some nice-to-have features like waterproofing aren't here.

Let's talk about changes — realistic or not.

We want to know which aspects of the OnePlus 5 you would change to make it a better phone in your eyes. Whether you have a OnePlus 5 in your pocket already, are considering buying one or have specific reasons why you didn't go with it, we're sure there are things you'd change to make it better for you. They don't necessarily have to be realistic changes, either — just hit us with what you would want in an ideal world.

Let us know your thoughts on changes to the OnePlus 5 in the comments, and you can continue the discussion in the forums as well!