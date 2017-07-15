It's time for some reflection.
The HTC U11 has been out in the wild for over a month now, and that means plenty of you have the phone or have at least looked into the details and features if you're in the market for something new. Reviews of the U11 are generally positive, and it's a common refrain that this is HTC's best overall flagship in years.
With that stunning glass back, top-end specs leading to great performance, a really good screen and a camera that can take industry-leading photos, there's a whole lot to like here for $650 unlocked — or often less with one of the many discount codes floating around.
The U11 is good — but no phone is perfect.
But no phone is perfect, no matter how much money you spend or what company you're buying from. Something could always be changed to better fit your vision for a smartphone. The U11 could definitely be a bit sleeker and the front bezels could certainly be cut down. We'd love to see a headphone jack here and many people have argued the U11 should have a larger battery inside considering its thickness.
So whether you have a U11 already or are still considering one, what would you change about HTC's latest flagship? Big or small, no change is unwarranted here — we want to hear from you. Let's get the discussion going in the comments!
Reader comments
I would like to see wireless charging, that's all i would change.
Only one thing - the bezel size.
But obviously it's a possibility HTC didn't have this year.
Would've liked to see a wide angle camera, wireless charging, and smaller bezels. But I do prefer front facing fingerprint scanner. None are a big deal though. Just tough to go out and buy one when I know the Moto Z2 force, pixel 2, mate 10, and note 8 are going to come out in the next 3 months.
Add a headphone jack
Amoled screen.
How about an AOD or ambient display so this phone is at least competitive with 2016 flagships let alone 2017 ones?
A lot. Tiny bezels, headphone jack (those awesome usb-c earphones should still be in the box), wide angle camera with OIS too and no camera bump, front facing camera with OIS, more battery (make it thicker I don't care), 8gb of RAM (6gb is fine, 8gb is just perfect), 128gb with expandable storage available in all markets, Google Daydream VR compatibility, a lot brighter screen with 120hz refresh rate, cleaner software, wireless charging, bluetooth 5.0, stereo speakers with one at the bottom and one on top (no company realizes how important these are).
Finally, if you want your product to outsell any other, include some form of useful AR hardware and softwate, something that makes it unique.