Of all the apps on your phone, some of the most important are weather-tracking ones. Whether you need to know the temperature for today, want to see if it's going to rain during the week, or are curious about the current air quality, weather apps are chock-full of important information to help you get through your day.

However, with hundreds and hundreds of weather apps to choose from on the Play Store, knowing which one to pick up can be a chore.

To help ease your quest in finding the perfect weather app, we decided to check in with the AC forum community to see which ones they're using.

Here's what they have to say!

cbreze

I've tried a bunch of them and prefer one that gives me a good, clean look on my homescreen. Accuweather is OK but IMO it fails at sticking its name/logo on the widget. Don't care for that. Accuweather should get with it and offer better widget customization options. I have found weather timeline to be the most customizable. Alot of folks like to have everything including the kitchen sink in...

scorpiori

'Today weather' is dope.

Luke18

Im a huge weather geek....these are the most accurate as far as information being updated and passed on: DarkSky-Notificatuon temp icon and notifications for precipitation times. Storm Radar-. Good overall app for everything. Weather Radio- Best/Most accurate storm alerts Radarscope- The best most accurate radar in the mobile world.

Mooncatt

I use Weather Bug, which has a rather unobtrusive but functional widget. I really like the lightning tracker and the recently added future radar map.

What about you? What weather app(s) do you use?

