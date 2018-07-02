Of all the apps on your phone, some of the most important are weather-tracking ones . Whether you need to know the temperature for today, want to see if it's going to rain during the week, or are curious about the current air quality, weather apps are chock-full of important information to help you get through your day.

However, with hundreds and hundreds of weather apps to choose from on the Play Store, knowing which one to pick up can be a chore.

To help ease your quest in finding the perfect weather app, we decided to check in with the AC forum community to see which ones they're using.

Here's what they have to say!