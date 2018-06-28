If you take some time to really think about it, it's truly amazing how far we've come in the smartphone space over the course of just a few years. Not all that long ago, phones like the Galaxy S9 , iPhone X , and others would seem like something out of science fiction movie.

As great as the phones of today are, however, there will always be a special place in everyone's heart for their very first smartphone. It may not be amazing or even good by today's standards, but it can still be a lot of fun to look back at what used to be.

One of our forum users popped the question of "what was your first smartphone?", and this is what some of you had to say.