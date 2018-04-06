Over the past couple weeks, we've seen Samsung – one of the world's biggest smartphone brands – updating a lot of its hardware to Android 8.0 Oreo . Oreo is one of my favorite versions of the OS to-date, as it offers the best user experience ever found on Android, and it's great that more people than ever are finally getting the chance to experience it.

It's certainly exciting to look forward and imagine what new goodies and features Android P will bring to the table later this year, but it can be just as fun to look back and see where all of this started.

One of our forum members recently asked the community what their first Android phone/version was, and these are just a few of the responses.