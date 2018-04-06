Over the past couple weeks, we've seen Samsung – one of the world's biggest smartphone brands – updating a lot of its hardware to Android 8.0 Oreo. Oreo is one of my favorite versions of the OS to-date, as it offers the best user experience ever found on Android, and it's great that more people than ever are finally getting the chance to experience it.

It's certainly exciting to look forward and imagine what new goodies and features Android P will bring to the table later this year, but it can be just as fun to look back and see where all of this started.

One of our forum members recently asked the community what their first Android phone/version was, and these are just a few of the responses.

Tsepz_GP

Mine was Android 1.6 Donut on the then beautiful and powerful Sony Ericsson Xperia X10i. That phone got 2 major updates; it jumped to 2.1 Eclair and then it skipped 2.2 FroYo and went straight to 2.3.3 Gingerbread. I to am now on a Galaxy Note8, and cannot believe how far this OS has come. I remember updating my Galaxy S2 to the much hyped Android Ice Cream Sandwich, that was a major...

mwake4goten

2.3.4 Gingerbread. Sony Xperia Pro. I feel there hasn't been much massive advancements since lollipop though. I'm still on 6.0 it's good enough for me.

Morty2264

My first ever Android OS was Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich); on my Nexus 5. But it got updated to Marshmallow (6.0). I loved that phone!

tgp

My first Android was an LG Optimus V with Froyo. That phone is a legend! Last I checked (maybe a few months ago), devs are still working on it.

As for me, my first experience with Android was with 2.1 Eclair on the Samsung Galaxy S Fascinate on Verizon. The phone carried me through 2.2 Froyo and 2.3 Gingerbread, and I've still got it in a drawer to this very day.

What about you? What was your first Android phone?

