Best answer: Visible Protect is phone insurance that's offered for new phones bought through Visible. It gives you coverage for loss, theft, accidental damage, and more for your device for as little as $10/month. It's a good deal, but you can only sign up for Visible Protect in select states throughout the U.S.

Visible Protect is phone insurance powered by Assurant

Visible Protect is a phone insurance plan that Visible offers for devices it sells on its website. The insurance is powered by Assurant (a risk management company that's been around since 1892) and offers a laundry list of perks to give you peace of mind with your new device.

With Visible Protect, you'll get coverage for loss, theft, drops, cracks, and even spills. Basically, no matter what happens, you're covered.

Signing up for Visible Protect is as easy as selecting it when you buy a phone through Visible, and should you ever need to file a claim, you can do so online 24/7.

It also comes with privacy/security tools via the Pocket Geek app

In addition to the main insurance, Visible Protect also includes access to Assurant's Pocket Geek mobile app.

The Pocket Geek app comes with an assortment of benefits, such as the ability to locate your phone if you lose it and remote lock and wipe features. You can also get in-depth details on your phone's storage, data usage, and battery.