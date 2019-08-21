Best answer: Visible Protect is phone insurance that's offered for new phones bought through Visible. It gives you coverage for loss, theft, accidental damage, and more for your device for as little as $10/month. It's a good deal, but you can only sign up for Visible Protect in select states throughout the U.S.
- Extra protection: Visible Protect (From $10/month at Visible)
Visible Protect is phone insurance powered by Assurant
Visible Protect is a phone insurance plan that Visible offers for devices it sells on its website. The insurance is powered by Assurant (a risk management company that's been around since 1892) and offers a laundry list of perks to give you peace of mind with your new device.
With Visible Protect, you'll get coverage for loss, theft, drops, cracks, and even spills. Basically, no matter what happens, you're covered.
Signing up for Visible Protect is as easy as selecting it when you buy a phone through Visible, and should you ever need to file a claim, you can do so online 24/7.
It also comes with privacy/security tools via the Pocket Geek app
In addition to the main insurance, Visible Protect also includes access to Assurant's Pocket Geek mobile app.
The Pocket Geek app comes with an assortment of benefits, such as the ability to locate your phone if you lose it and remote lock and wipe features. You can also get in-depth details on your phone's storage, data usage, and battery.
On top of all that, if you're not particularly tech-savvy, there's a built-in chat feature where you can connect with an Assurant agent and get expert advice on how to use your phone.
Plans costs between $10 and $12/month
In regards to Visible Protect's cost, pricing ranges from $10 - $12/month depending on what kind of phone you buy, whether it be an Android phone or an iPhone.
With that said, the deductible you pay is different depending on the operating system. Here's how everything breaks down:
Android
- Hardware service — $0
- Accidental screen damage — $99
- Other accidental damage — $199
- Loss/theft — $199 or $280 (depends on your device)
iPhone
- Hardware service — $0
- Accidental screen damage — $29
- Other accidental damage — $99
- Loss/theft — $199 pr $280 (depends on your device)
You can only get Visible Protect in certain states
Lastly, it's worth noting that Visible Protect isn't available everywhere in the United States. It's currently offered in 22 states, including:
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Idaho
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Virginia
- Vermont
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Extra protection
Visible Protect
Phone insurance and extra security for just a few bucks each month.
If you're planning on buying a phone from Visible, you owe it to yourself to check out Visible Protect. For as little as $10/month, you get insurance for drops, falls, spills, and theft, in addition to remote alert and lock features through the Pocket Geek app.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Charge your Note 10+ twice as fast with one of these chargers
45W charging is something that's normally reserved for laptops, but that quick, quick Power Delivery charging is available for the Note 10+, too.
Never forget your wallet with one of these wallet cases for the Note 10
The Note 10 is a perfect candidate for a wallet case! Cut down your daily pocket carry by keeping your phone, cards, and cash all in one place.
These are the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases
The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of 2019's most exciting flagships. It's also one of the most slippery. Here are the best cases you can buy for it.