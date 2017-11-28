When it comes to SMS messaging on Android, you've got options.

There's no denying the popularity of messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, but sometimes, it's hard to beat old-fashioned texting.

The Google Play Store is filled with options upon options of SMS apps that you can use, and with so many to choose from, finding the one that's best for you can sometimes be a challenge. We already have a full guide outlining our favorites, but here's what some of our forum users are most happy with at the moment.

chanchan05 11-26-2017 07:06 PM “ Android messenger has too few customization options for me. I hate the white interface especially since I'm using black themes. It's just off. I usually jump around between Textra and Yaata. Reply

henryfool3 11-26-2017 08:02 PM “ Textra has been my go to for years now. No matter what I try, I always come back to it. It's fast, bug free, customizable, and just plain works really well. Reply

joeldf 11-26-2017 10:01 PM “ I had been using the Samsung massaging app until a week ago when I tried Textra. Then I tried Yaata and the Android Messaging app. Yaata has a lot of customizations too, but I just like Textra better. Google's app is just too plain, plus it can't flash the notification LED on the S8 (of course, neither can Samsung's own app, for that matter), so Textra for me it is. Reply

bobobo12 11-27-2017 08:59 PM “ I use Textra and AA every day. It works great. On the phone, I use the Textra app. In the car, AA simply shows them as text messages--you don't see the Textra app itself on the screen in the car. But messages, contacts, etc are perfectly synced between Textra on the phone and AA in the car. It works beautifully--I can't imagine how this would be better. Reply

We'd now like to pass the question on to you – What SMS app are you using right now?

