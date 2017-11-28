When it comes to SMS messaging on Android, you've got options.
There's no denying the popularity of messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, but sometimes, it's hard to beat old-fashioned texting.
The Google Play Store is filled with options upon options of SMS apps that you can use, and with so many to choose from, finding the one that's best for you can sometimes be a challenge. We already have a full guide outlining our favorites, but here's what some of our forum users are most happy with at the moment.
chanchan0511-26-2017 07:06 PM“
Android messenger has too few customization options for me. I hate the white interface especially since I'm using black themes. It's just off. I usually jump around between Textra and Yaata.Reply
henryfool311-26-2017 08:02 PM“
Textra has been my go to for years now. No matter what I try, I always come back to it. It's fast, bug free, customizable, and just plain works really well.Reply
joeldf11-26-2017 10:01 PM“
I had been using the Samsung massaging app until a week ago when I tried Textra. Then I tried Yaata and the Android Messaging app. Yaata has a lot of customizations too, but I just like Textra better. Google's app is just too plain, plus it can't flash the notification LED on the S8 (of course, neither can Samsung's own app, for that matter), so Textra for me it is.Reply
bobobo1211-27-2017 08:59 PM“
I use Textra and AA every day. It works great. On the phone, I use the Textra app. In the car, AA simply shows them as text messages--you don't see the Textra app itself on the screen in the car. But messages, contacts, etc are perfectly synced between Textra on the phone and AA in the car. It works beautifully--I can't imagine how this would be better.Reply
We'd now like to pass the question on to you – What SMS app are you using right now?
Reader comments
Telegram
Textra FTW
Liked Textra until I purchased a new car with Android Auto. Textra didn't work as well with AA so I switched to Google's messenger.
Textra for me as well but I find it has weird issues with attachments. This survey is actually quite sad and Google needs to invest way more resources to give us a better messaging solution
Recently switched from Textra to Pulse. I wasn't unhappy with the former, just wanted to try something different. I haven't been disappointed.
Happy to see some Pulse love! I've had the premium version for a few months now and haven't regretted it for a second
I use Pulse. It has some customization features but mainly because it has the web app and while I got any of the PCs near me I just use them to check/reply.
Used to keep MightyText for it but Pulse works better. Plus it syncs in the sms messages so when I switch phones, they get ported automatically.
I use the stock Samsung app. Unfortunately since no other third party texting apps support RCS, I'm stuck using it. It does help that the stock app is actually pretty decent and works quite well. I don't really miss Textra all that much.
I love Handcent Next SMS. Works great, Custom notifications for any contacts..
I've been using the premium version of Pulse for several months now and it's been working great. I really don't care how my texting app looks so the minimal appearance options aren't an issue for me. My primary reason for using it is that the messages sync with the cloud without using an additional txt backup app. I use my phone for work, which includes some texting, and I can't afford to loose my messages if my phone gets broken. Pulse takes care of that issue.
Have been using Chomp for years, never see to many people mention it. I believe that Chomp and Textra are made by the same developer.
This one is a pain as a Google Voice user. I would love to use textra like I did for years, heck I would use Google messages if there was some way to use my voice number!
Microsofts's SMS Organizer . I have been using it for a while now and it's too good compared to stock SMS apps.
Hangouts and Allo.
Signal. Completely encrypted between Signals users. I've started to get all my family moved over.
Textra / Allo
Textra......
Signal. Fast secure and simple. Has a good dark theme also.
I tried the stock messaging app, then Textra. Both had advantages and disadvantages. Based on what I've read here I installed Pulse and it seems to offer what I liked about both. Just waiting to see how it works with Android Auto, but it may be a winner.
Pulse! Love being able to text through the web or my computer thanks to its server back-end.