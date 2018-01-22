These are the phones our forum members carry on a daily basis.
If you're in the market for a new smartphone, it's awfully hard these days to buy something that you'll be disappointed with. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is an excellent handset for people that want a phone that can do everything (and then some), the Google Pixel 2 has the best camera ever seen on a phone, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro offers stupendous battery life, etc., etc.
The options that are available to you are more than abundant, and as such, it's interesting to learn about which phones other Android fans carry and why they chose the phone they did.
These are the phones some of our forum users choose to rock.
Armeniandave01-20-2018 06:35 PM“
I switch between the pixel 2 XL and the essential phone. Essential phone is hands down the best feeling phone I've ever had but the camera and reception are what bring me back to my pixel. When I know I'll have good reception and don't care about taking pics I use the essential.Reply
Kida6601-20-2018 06:38 PM“
I had a Samsung Note 8 and recently sold it and bought a Pixel 2 XL (Panda). I really like the pixel so far and fell in love with the software right away. I likes the note 8 at first but Samsung's software grew tiresome. I also thought that the phone was always just too big to carry and use comfortably. the pixel seems to be just the right size for everyday use. With that said I do have a...Reply
sixty_four01-21-2018 06:50 PM“
My Pixel 2 is my main phone. I do use my Moto E4 Plus (best $100 phone I've had) around the house a lot while on WiFi or while on my bicycle.Reply
Mike Dee01-21-2018 07:41 PM“
Pixel 2XL is my daily. I have other phones but I only use them as backups except for my v20 which I sometimes used to play audio because of the Quad DACReply
Now, we'd like to hear from you – Which phone are you using right now as your daily driver?
Reader comments
What smartphone are you carrying right now?
Galaxy S7 active until the note 9 comes out. My 30th birthday falls around typical release time for the note series so....im hoping for a nice present.
Galaxy S8 :)
Note 8 all day
I sold my Note 8 for a LGv30. I like it so far (phone had out 2 weeks) but I still sometimes go back to my Pixel XL for the smoothness and the fast updated apps. Have a BB K1 as well but I just can't get past the laginess of it.
S7 edge looking to upgrade soon, maybe s9+
Note8. No need for my tablet. NovaLauncher just makes it mine.
OnePlus 3, atleast for 6 more months.
LG V20
Haven't seen anything to pull me away yet.
However, seriously considering Project Fi this year. That will force a change.
S8plus for me
Pixel 2 - After using this phone, any other that I've picked up has noticable jank. Cannot believe how smooth this thing runs.
That's what I always loved about Nexus and Pixel. There is no fluff and that translates into performance.
Still with the ol Nexus 6P
S7 edge going strong. Might upgrade to the note or maybe the pixel.
LG G6
Almost jumped to a Pixel 2 last November but ultimately decided to hold out due to cost/value.
The new Fi Bill Protection feature caught my attention and I want to justify it as a good reason to grab a Pixel2. However, it won't be long before the Pixel 3 rumors start up.
Note 5. Still is a fantastic phone, so I haven't had the need to upgrade.
You're not running out of space?
No, I use Google Photos for backing up and storing photos, and I don't have a whole lot of storage-heavy apps on my device.
Ditto on that. Plenty of space with 64G
Honestly, man, I am just about ok with the 32 GB model. I delete unused content frequently enough to where it isn't a problem.
The Pixel 2 XL convinced me to come back to android from an iPhone. This phone is wonderful.
Galaxy A3 2017. The best small phone with the least amount of compromises for me.
(OG Pixel is a little big, Pixel 2 is too tall)
Note 8 and loving it, the only thing that could take me from my beloved Nexus 6! Tried the Essential and didn't like it at all, way too small, screen sucked, reception sucked even worse and pics were no better than the N6, overall terrible for me.
S8+ here. The Note 8 would be my second choice, but can't justify it. S9+ next?
Nexus 6P and Moto G5 Plus (rooted)
I'm currently using the HTC U Ultra and will be switching to the U11 Plus in a month or so.
S8 Active, great battery, great size for me.
LG G6, with my Moto X Pure as a backup. I just couldn't get into the curved screen thing last year, so the G6 let me dive into the 18:9 world and I'm loving it. But then again the Moto X is still staying around for a while. There's just nothing else like it.
As for 2018? It's going to be really hard to decide. I think I'll sit back this year until the dust settles. MWC should be interesting.
LG v30+......yes, don't forget the plus
Verizon - Galaxy Note 8
Galaxy S8. Left the iPhone and never looked back!
Mate 9. This phone is amazing and the battery life is phenomenal. I'm just upset that the China and International models are on Oreo, but the US model is still on Nougat.
I'm using an S7 edge; no reason to upgrade yet; maybe the S9.
Galaxy S8+. I'm typically a once per year updater, but I'm still happy with this one. I may try to go another year.
Using the original MOTO Z Play (unlocked). Battery life is great and the cost (18 months ago) was reasonable. Sorry, I'm just not going to get locked into a contract or pay a grand for a phone every 2 years. Coming from the Nexus line (my last was a Nexus 5) I just can't bring myself to pay as much for a phone as I would for a desktop or laptop computer. My wife, on the other hand, has no problem locking into a 2 year contract with monthly payments for a Samsung S8.
Same here. Using my Moto Z Play from VZW on cricket now. still get get 7 to 8 hours screen on time, using mobile data no wifi. I would love a better camera, but love the device.
I'm using the Essential PH-1. Don't think I'm gonna switch any switch any time soon.
Note 4 here as my primary, note 3 with a note 7 ROM on it as my secondary.
Rocking with Galaxy S7 active!!!! No need to change!
I'm using the BlackBerry KEYone as I still enjoy using a PKB device. For me it's a balance of price and function as some of the newer flagship phones are so expensive. Can't justify paying a $1,000.00+ for a phone.
I'm rockin' the BlackBerry Motion for similar reasons.
Note 4 currently on ERobot ROM :(
Desperately need a new phone but broke AF.
Note 8, after using the 4 for 3 years. WHAT a huge difference! I use the stylus all the time, so no other phone will cut it for me.
Galaxy S7 Edge and probably upgrading this year.
S8 and Axon 7.
I've got the V30.
Note 8 son!
Pixel 2 XL. Loving it.
Pixel XL, I still really enjoy this phone. It has stayed relatively fast and fluid and the camera still takes amazing pictures. That being said I am looking forward to an upgrade this year, I will wait to see what the Pixel 3 is all about but there's a real possibility I might jump ship to the big all screen iPhone that's rumoured to be hitting this year. I've decided I care less about what OS I'm using and more about the hardware meeting my needs and the software staying up to date. Decisions decisions.
That's how I felt when I jumped from Android to iOS with the 6s Plus. I really didn't like what was going on with Android with the release of Lollipop, and I wanted a phone with nice hardware and that would be constantly up to date in terms of software (and with software that wasn't completely ugly). It was a nice ride for a bit, but eventually I just came to HATE iOS, especially the way it handles notifications. Plus, now the Pixel phones exist.
So now I'm happily back with Android with a Pixel 2 XL.
Recently tried iOS again by getting the iPhone X but the notifications drove me insane. Does it always take an extra push to clear them? And they don't group them except by day. Between that and no back button, I felt like I took two steps back with their software.
I know what you mean. I had to turn off almost all of the notifications towards the end with my iPhone because all they did was make me angry.
Yeah, and I've used iOS fairly extensively and I don't think it'll be my favorite but I'm kind of ready for a change. The Pixel 3 might blow me away, who knows.
Ios has many strengths. But once you get used to Android notifications there is no going back to iOS. I had mine all but turned off except maybe 4 apps. iOS notifications look every bit the add on that they are.
Nexus 6. Going to be buying Pixel 2 in a couple weeks. Back to a smaller device. Going to take some time adjusting to the smaller screen.
I have the Moto X4
Huawei P10 as my daily. Love the ease of use one handed and how pocketable it is. Looking forward to the P20 in a couple months :)
I have an Galaxy S7 Edge, and honestly it will be my last "flagship" phone as I just can't justify $800 just to show off, when a $400 or less phone will do the same things, maybe just not as well. Will probably replace with a Moto G6 Plus or will hold out for another year.
Moved from a 950XL to the S8 this past year. Loving it more than I thought I would.
Essential PH_1. Won't switch unless it's a new Essential (or Pixel2 becomes less than $300 soon)😀😂 Best phone and value for me!
Can't wait for the PH2 coming our this year
Note 8 and iphone 8+! I agree, lots of great phones to choose from.
Nexus 6p. It is a good phone, but I have been running out of room and battery life. Also, I think that the smaller RAM is slowing it down. I am waiting for a phone with at least 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, expansion slot, 4000 mAh battery, USA warranty, high resolution display, and good camera(s).
Try clearing cache partition. Might help
OnePlus 5T, amazing phone either 6gb ram and 64 storage or 8gb ram and 128 storage. I have the 8gb and it's lighting fast.
With a little technical know how you could change the battery. I changed the battery in my 6P and it is like new again. As for storage, I keep almost everything in the cloud. The 6P is still a great phone and now I use the Pixel Camera on it too.
OG Pixel XL. Themed it, love this thing. Camera is fantastic, OS is fast and smooth. Does everything I need it to do.
Galaxy s8+, planning on upgrade when Galaxy S10 comes out or the seconded generation of foldable Galaxy X or Surface Phone comes out.
LG V30. THE ONLY FULLY LOADED PHONE. AND AN AUDIOPHILES ONLY OPTION.
I have the V20 and thinking about upgrading. I've heard mixed reviews on the camera. Any thoughts??
I think they want you guys to use the forum lol
Shut up and take this down vote!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Lolol you get an up vote!!
Galaxy S5 because removable batteries and MicroSD cards matter.
Pixel 2 64 GB version
Blackberry Motion. An amazing phone for business people with a battery that can last two days. Best part is it costs $450 rather than $850+ like flagships. I'd definitely recommend!
Me too. One of the deciding factors for purchasing the Motion WAS the flagship pricing trend. Happy with my purchase and definitely no regrets.
pIXEL 2 XL & IPHONE X
Which is your favorite software?
Mate 9
Pixel 2 XL. Runs very smooth, great battery, and stellar photos!
LG V30 ATT
LgV30+
Xiaomi Mi Mix :)
I use the s8+, very happy with it. It has all the things I'll ever need. The display is amazing. Looking forward to the s9+, maybe upgrade with the forever program. If not the s8+ could go another year!
BlackBerry KEYone - Great Battery , Great Keyboard , Great Phone
Still rocking BlackBerry priv!
Moto z2 force, best phone I've own so far.
Note 8. Best Android phone, ever.
Went to Costco Saturday and kept an eye out for what everyone was using. Except for one iPhone, all I saw were Samsung phones and one I couldn't identify with a recessed home button on the front bottom.
Pixel 2 XL is my daily driver
Never would have guessed that.
Primary is OnePlus 5T (amazing), backed up with HTC U11 and Essential phone.
Moto Z Play, the original. Got it in October 2016 and I see no reason why this phone won't last me well into 2019 or beyond. I still get 2 days out of the battery easily.
I'm perfectly happy with my Galaxy S8.
I have the Huawei P10 PLUS. Amazing dual lens camera, great fingerprint scanner. Battery lasts all day. Great reception. It works glitch free for me.
Axon 7, which btw just keeps getting better because its then competition keeps faltering to the side.
Blackberry Keyone Limited Edition Black
Note8. I came from a long line of Windows Phones and thought I wouldn't be happy again after testing out an iPhone 7+ and Galaxy 7. Thankfully the Note8 had surpassed my expectations.
Pixel 2XL and Note 8. Just switched to Pixel 2XL as my daily driver a week ago. Damn that camera is amazing even compared to the Note 8.
LG V30: action launcher, with the Google Now feed...
NOTE 8! 😁
Essential Phone. Got it on the $150 Sprint deal. Quickly unlocked and moved it to Mint on their "Buy 3 months of 10GB data, get 3 months free" plan with unlimited text/voice/tether.......it's been awesome. The stock camera has improved leaps and bounds to the point where I never open the Google Camera port anymore. Good battery life. Way faster and lag-free in everyday usage than the Samsung S7 Edge I left behind.
Currently using the Moto X4, Android One edition. Loving it so far, especially on Oreo. I've had it less than a month so we'll see how things go.
ridiculous and pretentious choice of AC, showing how ppl only have pixels...ive NEVER seen anyone with it in my country or in Europe. Really easy to see through AC act. This phone is non existent in the world market and with a reason. It's an pretentious, boring and insanely priced phone with inexcusable flaws. So happy with my htc 10 still, having real problem replacing this overall fantastic phone with unseen durability. Oreo just came, so, will wait till the end of 2018 od even 2019 for something that can match it. Won't be an htc, 3.5 removal and htc inferior proprietary USB C audio is a huge turn of. So is the glass back. 2018 razor, V40, note 9, Sony...we'll see. It will for sure have amazing 3.5. No phone without one will be in my pocket.
Pixel 2 XL and love it. Came from the iPhone 6s, and still have a ton of love for Apple, but have wanted to try Android since stepping out on BlackBerry several years ago. Super happy with the Pixel leap.
I've got a Kyocera Duraforce Pro, since it is rugged, fairly modern, and has a GoPro in it.
Google Pixel2 XL. I turned my S8 in for it because 1. 3 years of updates on pure Android. 2. It's not Samsung 3. Works with Project Fi.
Essential phone. Tried the Pixel 2, but didn't see benefits that matched the price. Camera improvements have made the Essential a compelling choice, particularly at the low price Sprint sells it for.
BlackBerry Priv, for almost 2 years now. I came from the BlackBerry Z30.
Moto z2 Force and loving it! It's so nice to have a phone not made of glass these days.
Moto Android One X4. Did a Project Fi trade in of my unused Nexus 5X.
I am rocking 2. I have the main one for calls and such with Note 8 and my "mp3" player for my media consuming I use S8+.
They are basically the same phone...?? Why is use one as your MP3 player??
Nokia 8 and Moto G4.
HTC 10. I'm still very happy with it.
I'm on the Galaxy Note8 at the moment. It has many great features such as the S Pen and the Dex Dock. I do wish that Samsung had less skin and duplicate apps on their Android spin as this often times becomes annoying. Also the fact that Samsung will always be months behind on Android OS updates because they have to add all their crap/skin to it.
That being said I really do like the Dex function and hope they eventually release a lap dock for it. This is almost a requirement for my phone now which means I'm pretty locked to the S8 series or the Huawei Mate 10 for the foreseeable future (Razer if Project Linda comes out).
S8 Since May 2018
Would like Pixel 2 XL, and will probably wait for next Pixel Device.
OG Pixel and iPad mini 4 are my daily drivers.. I use both devices very differently and they are the best tech duo in my opinion!
I'm using the Pixel 2 as my daily driver. I really like stock Android and the size since I don't have large hands and like to use my phone one handed. Came from iPhone after the iOS 11 release and slowdown to the point of being unusable. Google giving 3 years of OS updates sealed the deal. The camera is better than the iPhones camera as well. I view the switch to the Pixel 2 as a win-win.
LG G6!!
P2XL
Razer phone. Sending my Pixel 2 XL back tomorrow.
LG V30. couldn't stand the S7 edge.
Note 8.
Note 8 couldn't see myself with anything else other than the note 9 😁
HTC 10. The Axon 7 when I can steal it from my kids.
Moto G5 +
S7 edge looking to upgrade soon, maybe s9+
Nexus 5X till the end
Since my trusty ol' Nexus 6p went belly up a month ago I've really enjoyed getting to know a new mate. Last name is 10pro. You don't know what good battery life is until you tried one of these puppies. I'm telling ya.
Essential PH-1.
Love it so much I bought one for my girlfriend to replace her iPhone 7. She wants a small phone with a big screen and nothing compares. :)
Axon 7. Still love it and will only upgrade to Axon 8. Tired of problems with OnePlus, and the battery life of Moto...
Samsung S8 - Active; battery is great and no annoying curved screen.
iPhone X as daily driver (just can't tear myself away from iOS even though I was tempted by LG V30). Around the house, I also use a Xiaomi Mi Max 2, for the giant screen & battery, perfect for media or games
HTC u11+
Samsung Note 8.
LG V20 as my daily driver. Had an S7 prior. Considering buying a refurbished S7, S7 Edge or S8. V20 started off great but having problems lately.
Also have a Motorola G5 Plus as a backup device.
Samsung S8+ Rocks.
LG G6. The dual camera set up with fully manual controls won me over as a photographer. Once you turn off all of the auto crap, it's actually really capable.
Oneplus 5T
Galaxy S8
Galaxy Note8 SM-N950F in black
Fits my needs just fine. Will keep it for 3+ years.
Future? Maybe a Pixel or a Sony. A future Note is on the cards as well if I decide I still need the pen after all this while.
I'm carrying the Pixel 2 XL.
Forced to leave my 6P following Bootloops. Now on S8 for personal and on Blackberry Key1 BE for work. Both excellent for what i do with them!
XZ1 compact for me. The size of most modern phones nowadays make handling them too cumbersome. There is a satisfaction in being able to use a phone with only one hand!
Shamu....for a little while longer....
Long live that beast!
LG V20.
I'm using the OnePlus 5T
I currently have the Panda Pixel 2XL 64gig. Came from the OP5 (non T). I do miss the customization of OP but I feel better knowing the Pixel will get at least 3 main OS updates (Android P,Q, and R) and 5 yrs of security updates IIRC. Plus the Pixel looks great with the Oreo color scheme. I've received quite a few compliments on my phone.
Essential phone. Best designed phone available, in my opinion. I have the same size screen as my old 6P but the overall phone is significantly smaller.
Just wish the camera was on par with the Pixel
Still rocking my Nexus 5x. It's been good to me but with it updated to 8.1 and lack of RAM it chokes on trying to keep up. I hate the battery life so waiting for the next Moto G6 Plus to replace it.
Right now I have a Iphone 8+. I like it but it's boring. Will be upgrading first thing to the S9+. Going forward, with everything happening with other OEMs, Samsung and Google have earned my trust.
It will probably be Galaxies and Pixels from here on out.
I am using the Tmobile Revvl Plus. Actually, the best phone I have ever used and I come from the Lumia space. Unbelievable how it has no recognition. Before anyone blasts it, it is smooth as silk and a pretty decent camera. Well worth a look if you are looking for a big inexpensive phone with ALOT of features.
I'm still going back and forth between the first gen Pixel and Pixel 2 XL.
OnePlus3 and, so far, no need for a new one, but I'll keep an eye on OnePlus 6(T) or LG V40.
Pixel. Don't like it as much as my Nexus 5 or Nexus 5X but there isn't anything else I would like to use right now. I hate most of the design choices with displays now days so I am reluctant to upgrade.
At the start of 2017, I was still using my iPhone 6 I purchased new in 2014. Switched to LG g5. Had to return due to a defect and got a prepaid iPhone SE for cost reasons. Good phone. Just recently upgraded to an LG G6. Love this phone, very underrated, esp with Nova Launcher and Gboard installed.
Blackberry Keyone Black Edition... 😀
The OnePlus 5.
The 3 Word Minimum to post is really dumb
Still going strong with he late 2016 BlackBerry flagship Dtek60.
Oneplus 3T
LGV20
Great phone but will be looking for something smaller. Going back to a 5.2" screen I believe
Galaxy S8 plus
Note 8 g6 iPhone 6s carry all 3 daily
Moto G5 Plus!!
Moto g5 blue
Still on the Galaxy S6.
Rocking the OnePlus 5T, awesome phone! I am very impressed! First OP device I have ever owned, and I am looking forward to the OP6! Keep my Lg G6 as my backup (trap) phone.
Note 8. Best device I have ever owned or tried.
Pixel 2 XL. Best of 2017 IMO, and I owned a lot of them :0
Note-8 and I love it, I'm a power user and the space, speed and size is perfect.
OnePlus 5T love it. Fast, very close to stock, easy to root, running Oreo, really no bloat. :)
I do like how the OP is upside down in the photo of the article lol. Don't think it's a OP5 but way to pay tribute to it with the upside down screen lol.
Motorola G5S Plus, coming from a Galaxy S7 the wife ended up taking away from me. Happy so far with it.
Just got the S8 Active, feel like I'm on an island all by myself. I like it so far but trying to get used to the weight coming from a V30.
Samsung Galaxy Note 4!
Galaxy S8 ($99 from my carrier, with a 2-year commitment). I've had Galaxy phones since buying my first S2 (I've also had an S4 and an S5), and like many of the Samsung tweaks to Android. I always install Smart Launcher, however, to organize apps and customize my phone.
Had several Samsung's my self and all treated well. Their curved display trend (S8 series w/no flat display offerings) finally had me looking elsewhere.
Nokia 3310 .... I just can't quit snake.
Pixel XL still working fine for me!
LG G6 and the OG Moto Z Play. The G6 is my daily driver because of its size and camera, but I'll switch to the Z when I need battery life. I'm looking to replace both though, with something that is as capable as the G6 but with better battery life and shorter that's closer to stock without breaking the bank. The upcoming Moto G6 and X phones coming this year look promising...
Galaxy S8. No one is more surprised that I love as much as I do, than me.
Honor 8 rooted on a custom rom Nougat 7.1.2, and Nexus 5x on Oreo 8.1 stock; go back and forth.
OP3T is still going strong.
I seem to be the only person rocking the Sony XZ Premium. Have it since launch. Fantastic phone and I don't see any reason to change. Since I'm in Ireland the fingerprint scanner works a treat..
Xperia XZ Premium and a ZTE Axon 7 for backup.
Nexus 6P - When google will officially start selling Pixels in France, I might finally switch.
Nexus 5X on Fi. Actually this is my second one after Google replaced it under warranty (bootloop issue).
Samsung Galaxy Note 4...it still does all I need and want very nicely.....
Any galaxy s. My 4 kids have s7 edges, but I carry the s8 plus
Pixel 2 XL
Note 5. Its a great phone (also, I personally like better the physical home button..)