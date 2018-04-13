As pretty as the Galaxy S9 and S9+ may be, there's no denying the two phones will quickly show signs of wear and tear if you use them without any form of protection. The all-glass front and back make the S9 prone to cracks and scratches, and along with a trusty case , a screen protector will go a long way in ensuring its good looks remain for months and months to come.

One of our forum users recently said that they were having touch sensitivity issues with the tempered glass screen protector they're currently using on their S9+, and a lot of folks were quick to rush in with recommendations of other protectors they should try using.

Here are a few of the suggestions.