Best answer: Google's Stadia supports 4K resolution at 60FPS, though it can go lower to 1080p and 720p resolution. At some point in the future, the company aims for it to support 8K at 120FPS.

How do I get my games to stream in 4K?

The ability to stream games in 4K resolution is dependent on your internet bandwidth. If your internet quality is bad, you won't be able to reach the best resolutions possible. Google has not revealed the exact speed that you will need, but in comparison streaming in 1080p requires around 25mbps.

What if my screen does not support 4K resolution?

You'll still get a high-quality stream (provided your internet connection is good enough) even if your display does not support 4K resolution, it just won't be in true 4K.

What if my internet is too slow to stream in 4K?

If your internet is too slow your streams may come through in 1080p or even 720p resolution. At a connection of 15Mbps, you're looking at 720p, which isn't an ideal scenario as you'll start to greatly notice the visual imperfections and artifacts on screen, especially on larger displays. 1080p resolution will require internet connections of around 25Mbps.

When will it support 8K?

Google did not specify when Stadia will support 8K resolution, but this is the company's way of future-proofing the streaming technology. The amount of households that even have 8K displays right now is incredibly small, but just like 4K before it, 8K should pick up steam and rise in popularity in the coming years, even if it takes a while to get there.