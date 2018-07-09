In the life of any given console, there is a time when it starts to get a bit long in the tooth. The PlayStation 4 is moving into middle age and it can see its retirement out there on the horizon. That being said, the PS4 has a few more years of work before it buys a condo in Palm Springs and starts living that retirement life.

One of the things that tend to happen in the later years of a console's lifecycle is that they start to look at ways to move some of the older games in the catalog. To that end, Sony has started PlayStation Hits. PlayStation Hits will offer some of the amazing classic games that have come to console at a deep discount. If there are any titles that you might have missed, this a great way to play them for around $20.

Here are a few of the very best titles available in the PlayStation Hits program.