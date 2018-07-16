All right, I know. Fortnite is the talk of the town. It's hard to ignore its popularity when it takes over the media like it has. I got a text from a good friend of mine a few weeks ago who substitutes as a teacher that Fortnite is all her class could talk about. Even my local news channel has done segments on it. But that doesn't mean you're a part of the craze. It happens to all of us. We fall into a gaming slump. Maybe there are no new games to play. Maybe you've burned yourself out on a multiplayer title recently. Whether you're just not a battle royale person or happened to grow tired of Fortnite, we hope these suggestions help get your gaming motivation back. Everyone's different, and no one's tastes will be aligned perfectly. Because of this, I'll list games that range from single-player titles to multiplayer within a variety of genres. If you're bored with Fortnite, you may need a tight, linear experience to get your groove back, or you could opt for a similar multiplayer experience if Fortnite doesn't scratch that itch just right. The Last of Us

Fallout 4

This might seem like an odd title to include, but bear with me. The Last of Us provides a strong focus on narrative and character with linear gameplay levels. It might as well be the antithesis of Fortnite. And that's why it may be the perfect game for you to play. The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog, is by far one of the most acclaimed games to ever release. Its 3rd-person gunplay isn't all that impressive by itself, but the atmosphere it exudes along with its character-driven story more than make up for any shortcomings. If you're bored with Fortnite, you could just be tired of the constant grind to first place. Try picking up The Last of Us and giving it a shot. See at the PlayStation Store Borderlands 2

Fortnite stands out from a lot of battle royales, namely PUBG, because of its art style. Its cartoonish look with vibrant colors is the polar opposite of the hyper-realistic gritty shooters we've grown accustomed to. If that's what drew you to Fortnite in the first place, try out Borderlands 2, developed by Gearbox Software. Its art style is attributed to cel shading by most fans, though I've spoken with a former Gearbox developer on Twitter, and internally they refer to it as a concept art style, since cel shading is a tad different. Either way, you're getting bright, popping colors and designs that prioritize style over realism. Borderlands features chaotic action with millions of different guns. From pistols and rocket launchers to guns that literally talk as you shoot them. It's known for its wacky and crude humor, if that's up your alley. Even better, you can buy The Handsome Collection on PS4 to get double the fun with Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel. See at the PlayStation Store Assassin's Creed Origins

The Last of Us may be too linear for some player's tastes, so that's where Assassin's Creed Origins comes in. You're given a large map to explore at your leisure, and countless side missions to complete whenever you'd like. This is the closest the series has come to a full-blown RPG to date, and since it's a bit of a soft reboot and takes place earlier than any other Assassin's Creed game, you can jump into it without feeling lost. The Assassin's Creed series never relied too heavily on guns, and that's especially true in Origins. Taking place in ancient Egypt, Origins swaps pistols for swords. For Fortnite players, this might be the perfect change of pace that you need. Combat is up close and personal, focusing on melee attacks, timing your blows, and swiftly dodging. It's less precision focused, although Origins did implement a hit box-based combat system. If that's really more your style and you need to get that satisfaction of a head shot, you can still use your bow and arrow to do so. See at the PlayStation Store Destiny 2

Games-as-a-service has become increasingly common these days. Fortnite certainly falls under that category, but so does Destiny 2. Part of what players love is that both games continue to offer up new content to be eagerly devoured. Both provide a longevity that most single-player games are generally incapable of. Maybe you just want to hop into quick PvP matches. Destiny 2 has got you covered. Is that too competitive for you and you want to take a break to mow down alien NPCs? Destiny 2 has got you covered there, too. It's the perfect mixture of competitive PvP fights, fantastic 1st-person shooting, exploration, cooperative raids, the list goes on. There's a little bit of something for everyone in it. See at the PlayStation Store Inside

Like The Last of Us — though I'm hardly comparing the two — Inside is a far cry from the experience of Fortnite. This is a platformer that can be played in one sitting. Sometimes you need that instant gratification of beating a game. That feeling may not come from winning first place in a last man standing free-for-all, but instead by completing a challenging puzzle in the nick of time. Believe me, when you're being chased by unknown threats (or vicious dogs), there's a thrill when you figure out what to do just in time to escape death. Inside will challenge your intellect and reflexes while giving you an unforgettable story that's impressively told without dialogue. Everything is environmental. It's easily one of the most polished games to come out in years, with every part of it feeling perfectly crafted and necessary. There's no extra "fluff" to it, so to speak. See at the PlayStation Store Fallout 4