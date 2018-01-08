Just Black and Black & White take the cake for most buyers.
Similar to the first Pixel, the Pixel 2's design has proven to be a bit polarizing. Some people love the look of the phone, but others aren't so keen on it.
The use of glass and metal on the back certainly is unique, and one of the things that help to keep the phone looking as good as can be are the different colors that you can choose from. Between the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, available colors include Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue, and Black & White.
Some of our forum users recently got to talking about which color they preferred and why, and this is what they had to say:
I have a "Panda" with a clear Spigen Liquid Crystal case on it. Liking it. I haven't been a fan of white phones before because of the white bezel on the front, with this now having a black bezel I decided to take a leap...Reply
I got the black one and love it. If I want a different look, I'll just put a skin on it. It's your money and your choice.Reply
I like the Black look actually. Although I have had the cement fabric case on it since I got it. The colour plus the mint button is nice ;), although id prefer it naked but i'm not risking it :pReply
I have the panda bc I just don't like black phones. My last phone was an S7 Edge. Had to get black in order to meet a promo deadline so I ended up putting a skin on it. I got a skin for my Panda one too but just for the back glass piece to keep dust/dirt from scratching it if it happened to get in the case. Like others said though, get what you like and if you don't want to trade phones then...Reply
What about you – Which Pixel 2/2 XL color is your favorite?
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Reader comments
Black & White for me. But I call mine a penguin ...
Kinda blue I wish they sold it in xl
The "kinda blue" has grown on me the more I see it, but I opted for the just black and am quite pleased with my choice.
The blue one does look pretty cool. Maybe I'll be able to get one this year.
I have a white Pixel 2. I prefer the texture over the black model. I haven’t seen a blue one in person yet.
Panda
Kinda blue. I love the color.
Yeah, it's beautiful. No regrets for choosing that color when I had my Pixel 2.
Always bet on black
Black was the only option at Best Buy. But I purchased a dbrand skin to make it look like the Stormtrooper version.
Panda.
This is a beautiful phone.
Black
It doesn't matter to me I always put a case on so whatever the case color is.. right now it's teal.