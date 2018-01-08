Just Black and Black & White take the cake for most buyers.

Similar to the first Pixel, the Pixel 2's design has proven to be a bit polarizing. Some people love the look of the phone, but others aren't so keen on it.

The use of glass and metal on the back certainly is unique, and one of the things that help to keep the phone looking as good as can be are the different colors that you can choose from. Between the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, available colors include Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue, and Black & White.

Some of our forum users recently got to talking about which color they preferred and why, and this is what they had to say:

hallux 01-07-2018 10:15 PM “ I have a "Panda" with a clear Spigen Liquid Crystal case on it. Liking it. I haven't been a fan of white phones before because of the white bezel on the front, with this now having a black bezel I decided to take a leap... Reply

EMGSM 01-07-2018 05:49 PM “ I got the black one and love it. If I want a different look, I'll just put a skin on it. It's your money and your choice. Reply

Prath09 01-07-2018 06:55 PM “ I like the Black look actually. Although I have had the cement fabric case on it since I got it. The colour plus the mint button is nice ;), although id prefer it naked but i'm not risking it :p Reply

oks10 01-07-2018 07:33 PM “ I have the panda bc I just don't like black phones. My last phone was an S7 Edge. Had to get black in order to meet a promo deadline so I ended up putting a skin on it. I got a skin for my Panda one too but just for the back glass piece to keep dust/dirt from scratching it if it happened to get in the case. Like others said though, get what you like and if you don't want to trade phones then... Reply

What about you – Which Pixel 2/2 XL color is your favorite?

Join the conversation in the forums!