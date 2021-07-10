Google and Samsung's unified Wear OS platform is on the way, and so far, there's not much hope that current smartwatches will receive the new update. That said, a few smartwatches in the pipeline could help boost the new platform, and that sounds pretty exciting. What's more, we know the new Wear OS will let OEMs add their own flair to the UI to help provide a consistent experience across the best Android phones, so there's a lot to look forward to with this new update, which we've only had a glimpse of so far. There's not much in the way of official news on the upcoming smartwatches running Wear OS 3.0, if that's what it's to be called, but we want to know what you're looking forward to most. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Which Wear OS 3.0 smartwatch are you looking forward to? Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Of the upcoming Wear OS watches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (if that's what it's to be named) has seen the most leaks. We have a good idea of what it might look like in both its regular and Classic variants, the latter of which will include the rotating bezel. It seems there won't be an active model and that the regular Watch 4 will take that mantle instead. Specs could include a 5nm Exynos chip, similar battery sizes to the current Galaxy Watch 3, a BIA sensor, and 5ATM water resistance, and the Watch 4 likely won't be cheap. Samsung also showed off One UI Watch, its own take on the unified platform that brings its Galaxy smartphones and smartwatches closer together. That said, this could end up being thee best Android smartwatch to launch this year. Google Pixel Watch

It seems like there's a Pixel Watch rumor every year, and every year we're left disappointed. However, this would be the best time for Google to release its own smartwatch hardware with the new Wear OS on its way. Now that the company owns Fitbit, it has the expertise to do so. That said, we only have an idea of what the smartwatch might look like, but there haven't been any rumors of the watch since. If such a smartwatch is in the works, we can probably expect it to launch alongside the Google Pixel 6 later this year. Fingers crossed! Fossil