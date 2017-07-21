Android can regrow hair, get you in shape and save you 15% on your car insurance. Not really.
Here at Android Central everyone has something to say. We have different opinions about politics, business and anything else with a side to pick. But one thing we all have in common is that we use Android instead of iOS. We might have an iPhone for one reason or another, but when you call us an Android phone will ring.
The important thing here isn't Andrew and Jerry having late night conversations about a flat tax. It's that a group of people who don't have a lot in common use Android, and why they use it.
Let's find out by going around the table.
Alex Dobie
The first smartphone I owned was an iPhone 3G -- I made that jump after having used an iPod Touch for a little while before, and back then it felt like taking a huge leap into the future. The only real Android competition at the time was the T-Mobile G1, which nearly tempted me away. But looking at it as a regular consumer, the clunky hardware had nothing on the iPhone.
When upgrade time rolled around, my 3G was dog slow. The iOS 4 update had made it practically useless, even after factory resetting, uninstalling apps and so on. Plus, I was just becoming bored with iOS, even the shiny new version which (!) actually let you set your own wallpaper!
The iPhone 4 was, and still is, a beautiful phone. But that year I made the switch to an HTC Desire instead -- I rationalized it through the fact that I'd save some money compared to the exorbitant amount I was paying O2 every month. (The carrier still had iPhone exclusivity back then.) But really it was more about the Desire looking good, and being different and highly customizable -- especially compared to the relatively bland state of i(Phone)OS back then.
Android has become my job since then, but even if it wasn't, many of those same reasons for switching apply today. I'm typing this on an iPad, which I use regularly. But I still find iOS on a phone to be bland and limiting compared to modern Android.
Andrew Martonik
I can understand why people choose to stick with their iPhone, particularly if they've used one for years, but having spent so much time on Android and fully understanding its benefits it makes it so much harder to switch. Simply put, it's all about the freedom with Android.
I can tweak and change things all I want, and I don't have to stick to tight restrictions. Now, this started out in the early days as being able to root and ROM my phone or mess around with weird hacks, but the customization of the OS is still useful today. Being able to move icons to whatever grid I want, choose widgets of all kinds, set default apps and share from one app to another with very little constraint. I use my phone how I need to use it.
The second big part of this is having a choice of hardware. Apple makes beautiful stuff, but it isn't always for me (or plenty of other people). I can pick between several great high-end phones, or if I'm on a budget — or recommending for someone on one — there are dozens of different choices. Different screen sizes, form factors, specs, features and yes software customizations. People mostly gravitate to just a handful of really popular Android phones each year, but having a choice is always preferred for me.
Jen Karner
I'm a pretty simple person. Once I find something that I like, I tend to stick with it. My first smartphone was an Android, and I understand how everything works, and where everything I need to access is trying to find. While I'm sure that iOS works fine for plenty of people, I just don't like it.
I don't have some crazy reason, but I enjoy being able to customize my phone from time to time, and iOS doesn't really give me that option. I don't like the way that things are set up in iOS, and for me, it really is that simple 99% of the time. I don't want to have to relearn how to use my phone and after many years of Android, I'm just not really interested in relearning how everything works.
Ara Wagoner
Uhm… have you seen my home screen? Do you think iOS can do that when they have no icon packs, no real choice in home screen arrangements, and no widgets (on the home screen)? I'd be positively bored! Actually, that's not why I went Android over iOS.
Home screen theming wasn't really on my radar for the first year or two of my Android life. After years of exasperated experience with iTunes, I was loathe to pick up an iPhone, but what really drove my purchase of a Samsung Captivate Glide back on January 30th, 2012 were two things. The first was its physical keyboard, as I've always been fond of writing out random musings on my phones (I was on a Samsung Jack before I jumped to Android), and wasn't keen on touchscreen keyboards at the time.
The second was the ease and cross-platform availability of Google's content services. Whereas my iTunes library was trapped in my iPod and up to 5 computers with that cumbersome app installed, my Google Play Music library was available on any computer in the world with a current browser and my Google login. Whereas my writings on my Samsung Jack were forever trapped in that phone, Google Drive made all my phone music instantly and easily accessible on all my other devices.
I came for the convenience, stayed for all the customization craziness and cool cutting-edge features I can play with.
Marc Lagace
Truth be told I used to be quite the Apple fanboy when I was in university. I had my MacBook Pro with an iPhone 4S to match and felt quite trendy with the whole combo. I had a number of friends who owned phones running on Android and continually sung its praises for being open and customizable compared to iOS. I should have listened, but I was admittedly blinded by Apple's outstanding marketing.
Things changed when I bought my first Android tablet while on vacation. While I initially bought it just to watch Netflix in my hotel room, I was surprised to find how much more I could do on Android. So that was my Android "eureka" moment, that finally opened my eyes to the wide range of Android products and devices, and I've never looked back.
Now working for Android Central, I get to look at all sorts of amazing Android phones and accessories and it's as if I've fully converted from the Cult of Apple (though my MacBook Pro still reigns supreme).
Daniel Bader
Android kind of chose me. I worked for a site that covered all the ecosystems, including Windows Phone, and the sheer volume of Android releases every year had me spending 90% of the year with my main SIM card in an Android phone.
Now that I run an Android site, I've come to understand the platform's nuances, for better or worse. There's no escaping the fact that Android does a lot of things very well — like notifications and customization — and a few things (updates) quite poorly. And while many apps still find their way to the platform late, or don't at all, in recent years the app quality delta between it and iOS has largely faded away.
But I still have a choice in what phone gets my SIM card, and when it's in an Android phone — right now, that's the HTC U11 — I love the little things, like the superior typing experience using Gboard, or the direct integration with password managers like 1Password or LastPass, or the way you can, on most phones, double-press the power button to enter the camera. I love the intuitive way Moto Display shows notifications — hell, I love the way Android does notifications in general — or the absolute mastery of hardware from Samsung. I love the way LG has taken a chance on the wide-angle camera, and how Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo are desperately trying to make great Android devices accessible to everyone in China. I love that, despite having a presence on iOS, Google's services feel so native on Android.
I don't get hung up too much on Android vs. iOS, because they're increasingly convergent, but Android's sheer scale, and its expansive choice among handsets, keeps me curious, keeps me busy, and keeps me guessing.
Jerry Hildenbrand
Like a lot (yes, a lot!) of people, I wanted a phone that ran Linux. Technically that's what I got with Android but not even close to the way I wanted it and it's a step backwards in some areas from other mobile software like MeeGo. I miss the N9 now.
I stayed around for a different, and just as important reason: transparency. I had an iPhone. I bought it the night it came out and gave AT&T everything in my pocket plus a kidney and went for it. I liked the idea of a more media-centric device that made calls instead of a phone. To me, the G1 had an extra edge though because I could build the system from source code, or modify a thing, or most importantly, see how a thing is done and how it's been changed. I was hooked and have been here since.
Knowing that Android works or a bug was fixed is great. For me, knowing just what the bug was and how it was fixed is even better. Some people enjoy the theater or boating for recreation. I like to read code comments.
Your turn
Something made you choose Android time and time again. What was it?
Take a minute and let everyone know your Android story in the comments.
Reader comments
What makes you choose Android over iOS? [Roundtable]
For me, it's the integration with Google Services more than Android itself. My school has a 1:1 Chromebook initiative, and so it's easy to keep my Google stuff synced between phone, desktop, and Chromebook. Not that I'm embedded into the Google-verse, and have Google Home and Chromecasts throughout my house, I'm committed fully to the OS.
Haven't used iOS (on a phone) since version 6 and it left a bad taste in my mouth. Mostly my frustrations stemmed from 3rd party apps like Chrome and Gmail being hobbled. I know they've made improvements since then but it's still not where I'd want it to be to switch back. I also have grown to really appreciate the way notifications and multitasking work on Android, it'd be hard to let go of that.
That being said, I still prefer iOS on tablets and likely will until we see some high end ARM tablets running Chrome OS with Google Play support.
Freedom for me. I had an iPhone 3GS and a 4/4S but got bored of the fact I couldn't change my home screens to how I wanted them. Carrying an iPhone always felt like I was carrying Apple's phone, not mine. Android changed all that, and so many other things.
The customization, third party app sources, overall flexibility, and device variety all make me choose Android over iOS.
Because it's better
1. Don't like Apple telling me how my device has to work. Android's flexibility and customizability lets me (to some extent) configure it the way I want it to work. But, Google is gradually tightening the screws, and there's not as much flexibility as there used to be.
2. Prefer the much more open ecosystem of Android. But, once again, Google is tightening the screws, starting to lock down the ecosystem more and more.
3. In the beginning, widgets were a big part of the advantage of Android, but I guess Apple is offering at least some of that capability, too.
I don't mind iOS actually but I love that Android gives you choice, not just in default apps but also in what phone you want to use.
iPhones come in 3 sizes and 5 colors (6 if you count space grey) and honestly, it is super common. Since Android offers so much choice, there's a possibly that 5 friends who have Android can have 5 different phones so there should be no mix up. iPhones on the other hand, you have 5 friends and there is a high possibility that someone will have the same phone as the other (if not a newer/older version). Also it's a fun time when someone recieves a text and all of the iPhone users check to see if they were the ones that got the text (people rarely change notification sounds).
It's happened to me before.
Oh, and like bujin said in the beginning: the integration with Google services. Having everything in sync between my phone, my computer, my Chromebook, my tablet......
For me I just couldn't stand how itunes and the app store function, Google services are so much easier to work with. I didn't like how every app automatically located to the furthest corner of the screen away from my right thumb, with no way to change it. Not being able to easily (if at all) attach docs or photos to an email, and generally how apps didn't seem to integrate well with each other. All that being said though I am still always tempted by their hardware and marketing, and I can totally get how some people love their iPhones, but then I just have to remind myself of some of the reasons mentioned in this article, mainly customization and choice, I like having options to tinker with.
This. 2 things made me switch from iPhone and stay Android: 1)Google maps and 2) not having to use iTunes for everything🙌
customization. i like being able to move whatever icons i want on my homescreen and removing anything i don't want. love true widgets. being able to see and interface with, essentially, cliffnotes of the app is great. i love how i can use my pixel that way i want to and not necessarily the way the manufacturer wants me to.
the only downfall is lack of iMessage. iMessage is great and one of the reasons i miss my iPhone. so come on, google. get on it!
I'm finding myself in an interesting spot, because I'm moving from Android to iOS as a daily driver.
But if anyone asks why I went with Android, it's to do with customization, openness (that's slowly not as obvious due to Android's maturity) and range of hardware.
But Android in recent times has just gotten me frustrated as a daily driver, and honestly, I just want to see how the iPhone experienced has evolved, so I am going there, but I will keep an Android-powered secondary.
I started out with an Iphone 3GS back early 2010. It was cool and all I had it for 2 weeks when I saw someone at college with a brand new Samsung Captivate and my Jaw DROPPED. The tech nerd in me was floored!. The crispiness of the screen that live wallpaper, and the size of the screen just drew me in. I was sold. I looked up my account saw I had one more day to return my 3GS so I did! I Walked out with a Samsung captivate and It was love at first sight! Since then I have had iphones. With each update I think its gonna get better . For some features it has. Then I remember how locked down it feels beyond the new features and updates. Being able to do what I want when I want with MY phone that I have paid hard earned money for is what its all about. I will forever be an android girl :-)
Freedom to use my phone how I want without being restricted. Being able to set default apps and rooting are important to me. I feel like Android devices push for better tech nowadays as well.
That's an easy one. Android is far more versatile and capable. That makes it the more powerful operating system, to me atleast.
Open source. Clean and customizable. Android is constantly evolving, im invested in the ecosystem, LG, Samsung, HTC, they all make good phones i like to see competition, i love Android
because they don't support TERRORISM LIKE APPLE DOES
they [apple] shouldn't be even allowed to sell there anything in the USA because of it
A lot of people got priced into the Android ecosystem. $450 for a phone on contract was ridiculous, especially by today's standards.
1 - I hate iOS, Apple and all that the company stands for.
2 - Nokia dropped (thank God) Windows Phone.
3 - Android is closer to Windows on a phone than any of Microsoft's pathetic attempts at mobile ever was.
That's pretty much it.
yup, my hatred for apple defaults me to the only other choice: android
...hoping for another major competitor at some point
Android Auto mostly these days because Carplay is a raging POS of crash. I've got a 7+ I use for work and a new shiny U11 for everything personal. So I live in both worlds. Folks whine about Android Auto but it's 1000x more stable and functional that it's iOS counterpart.
I've carried both for years and enjoyed the diversity, and although this could be a very LONG list, I'll pare it down to two items: Software availability, and hardware capability.
I have 115 apps installed on my current android daily driver, mostly for productivity or tech tools. Over twenty of those apps don't exist for iOS, and have no functional equivalent. I'd like to say the hardware was less important, but it did play a big part in the steady gravitational pull towards Android, just because that's what the hardware I liked ran on.
My iPhone was fragile, easily scratched, mediocre touch response, had a poor sounding speaker, and substandard headphone audio.
My Android phone was tough, scratch resistant, superb touch response, great speakers, and great headphone audio.
It seemed like they were opposites, and I retired the iPhone with scuffs and scratches all over, while the M8 retained a flawless screen and a couple nicks to the body.
I'm an Android developer for a pretty big company in Germany, I started in development because I was fascinated by being able to create something from nothing no matter what "class" family you came from or how much money you had growing up (I didn't have much). Being open source, I was already in love with Android, it wasn't my first "smart" phone, but it was the start of an experience for me. Seeing how the platform has evolved over the years whilst at the same time developing for it has been the most rewarding experience of my life.
1.dont like apple
2.never own any apple product(but used everything)
3.i am smart not wasting hard earned money on apple over expensive ****
Because I love freedom, choice, customization and bleeding edge technology.
1- Price. A $200 phone meets my needs, Apple has none.
2- Choice. I don't want to get locked-in to a single OEM
3- Size: I like huge phones, Apple has none.
4- Storage and offline capabilities. My phones and tablets have either 128 or 240 GB on their SD Card. Apple asks for my first-born for that kind of storage. A life saver, I've been out of coverage for about half my holidays. With kids ^^
5- Bonus features. I really love wireless charging, FM radio, AMOLED, and IR remote. I don't always have them on my current phone, but at least with Android there's a chance I'll have them.
6- Windows dual-boot. I got a couple of tablets with that, for when there's a possibility I'll need Windows, and I don't want to lug my laptop.
7- Desktop Android. I use an Android VM (AMi DuOS) on my Win10 PC... not quite daily, but several times/week.
8- Battery life. The iPhone's battery sucked for the longest time (it's OK now, I'm told, on the larger model).
For me there was no contest from the very beginning. I used Gmail and loved all Google services. Since I had Verizon there were Android phones available before they even sold the iPhone and that's when I was hooked.
I never had an issue with Apple until the iPhone 4 when there was a glaring design issue with the antenna and Apple's official statement was essentially that there's nothing wrong with the phone it's the customers who don't know how to hold it. After that I will never buy an Apple product.
Owned an iPhone 3g. Cool phone, but did not take video, which was odd considering my previous flip-phone did. Dug into the specs and found that the 3g could handle video -- it was just a feature Apple chose not to include. A year later the iPhone 3gs came out. It's big new feature? Video!! Realized at that moment Apple could go **** itself.