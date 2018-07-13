One of the things you'll see written whenever there's talk about Chromebooks is how secure the platform is. If you're into computers or software design or any type of IT you know a good bit about why, but most of the time the talk just stops after saying that Chromebooks are secure.

I think it's good for all of us to understand a bit about how the things we use everyday work. That includes things like security and why your Chromebook might be a little better at it. It's worth knowing the basics even if you aren't interested in knowing about all the nuts and bolts. So let's take a few minutes and talk about why Chromebooks are secure instead of just saying it.

Chrome runs on the Linux kernel. Linux distributions like Ubuntu or SUSE can be a pain in the behind to configure and use, but they also can be configured to be incredibly secure. The Linux kernel was designed by a group of people who wanted an open alternative to Unix, and the open aspect — anyone can submit a change to the folks who maintain the kernel — means some really great ways to keep a user account or network traffic away from prying eyes have been implemented. Google tries to merge this sort of local security with a user-friendly interface to find a good balance, where one doesn't need to have a Computer Science degree to keep their account properly secured.

Chromebooks update automatically whenever Google decides they need an update. If you have your Chromebook turned on and online, it will check to see if there is an update available. If there is, it will download it and the next time you turn your Chromebook on it will have been applied. This is great for new features like better Android support or emojis, but it's also the best way to maintain a secure environment: let the professionals do it.

I'm not very keen about someone else having control over the software on my computer, even if that someone else can do a better job of it than I can. But I've come to realize that I would have downloaded and installed any updates that improve features and security as soon as they were available anyway, and have learned to embrace the Chrome update model.